LaMelo Ball uses racial slur during segment on WWE's 'RAW'

Just days after Lonzo Ball went to the Lakers with the No. 2 pick and LaVar Ball proclaimed himself a prophet, the family put itself under the bright lights once again as part of WWE’s ‘RAW.’ And while LaVar’s antics were predictably a mix of outlandish, hilarious and nauseating, it is what his youngest son, LaMelo, said that has created a nightmare for the WWE and put the family in some hot water.

LaMelo Ball telling LaVar to beat up The Miz + LaVar bouncing off the ropes >>>> pic.twitter.com/LRIWaemJcP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017





LaMelo tells LaVar to “beat that [racial slur] ass” as LaVar squares up to WWE star The Miz. The segment, which included LaVar, Lonzo, LaMelo and wrestler Dean Ambrose all in Big Baller Brand gear, wrapped up quickly thereafter.

The WWE issued the following statement to the Los Angeles Times: “The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”

The event took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Lonzo will take the floor for the Lakers this fall.

LaMelo, a rising junior at Chino Hills High School, is regarded as one of the top basketball prospects in the nation. He has already committed to UCLA, where Lonzo played one season and middle brother LiAngelo will play next season.