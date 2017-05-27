Lamb doubles in 10th, D-Backs take wild 4-2 win over Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers' Jonathan Villar drives home safely on a Hernan Perez RBI-single off Arizona Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 26, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks benefited from a disputed call at the plate that saved a run, then watched the bullpen blow a late, one-run lead.

Their big bats saved the game in the late innings of a wild, 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Jake Lamb hit an RBI double in Arizona's two-run 10th after Chris Iannetta tied the game with two outs in the ninth with a solo homer to help the Diamondbacks get their fifth straight win and 10th in their last 11 games.

''It's been fun. This is the way baseball should be,'' Iannetta said.

Improving to 31-19, the Diamondbacks tied the 2002 team for the second-best record in franchise history through 50 games. The 2000 Diamondbacks hold the mark at 32-18.

''It's not always going to happen, but the way we're playing the game right now is the way you want to play the game,'' Iannetta said about the team's hot streak.

Arizona starter Zack Godley and Brewers counterpart Junior Guerra settled into a fast-paced pitcher's duel going into the sixth before each offense started chipping away at the bullpens.

Chris Owings scored the first run in the 10th on a wild pitch by reliever Wily Peralta (5-3) before Lamb added the insurance run by doubling to the right-field corner in handing the Brewers their fifth straight loss.

Iannetta had tied it at 2 in the ninth, hitting his solo homer off a 98 mph fastball from Brewers closer Corey Knebel. Hernan Perez's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth that had given the Brewers a one-run lead.

''I thought he took a great approach on a 98 mph fastball and he did it without any reluctance,'' Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. ''It was a very clutch moment.''

T.J. McFarland (2-0) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth. Fernando Rodney picked up his 13th save by tossing a scoreless 10th, but provided a couple nervous moments after allowing two flyouts to the warning track.

Lamb also hit a solo shot in the fourth, his team-high 14th of the year.

COUNSELL EJECTED

For the Brewers, it was a disappointing finish to a tense final few innings.

With his team trailing 1-0 in the sixth, manager Craig Counsell was ejected after arguing an out call at the plate to end the inning that was upheld on replay review.

Counsell said he was more angry about the initial call than the review.

''I just saw, if you put the angles together, he didn't tag him on time until he crossed the plate,'' Counsell said.

FIGHT TO FINISH

With a man on first, the game ended after Travis Shaw's long fly was caught in deep right by David Peralta.

''Our team is showing heart,'' Brewers first baseman Eric Thames said. ''But everything that can go wrong - knock on wood, I don't want anybody to get hurt or anything - is going wrong.''

STARTING TIME

Diamondbacks: Godley lowered his ERA to 1.99 after allowing five hits and striking out six over six shutout innings. The right-hander made his fourth quality start.

Brewers: Guerra had a successful return from the disabled list after leaving his opening-day start with a calf injury. He left after throwing 98 pitches through 5 2/3 innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing one run on three hits.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF A.J. Pollock (right groin) took batting practice at the team's training complex in Scottsdale. Pollock, who has been sidelined since May 15, isn't expected to join the team on the current road trip which ends June 4 in Miami, Lovullo said.

Brewers: Guerra took the roster spot of Ryan Braun (left calf). The outfielder was placed on the 10-disabled list after leaving the 4-0 loss on Thursday with a calf injury that also sidelined him earlier this month. ... C Manny Pina (left elbow) was available to pinch hit Friday. He left the game Thursday in the second inning after getting hit by a pitch.

UP NEXT

Arizona's Zack Greinke will look to keep his impressive run in May going when he faces his former team in the third game of a four-game weekend series. Greinke (6-2) has a 0.66 WHIP this month, the second-lowest monthly mark of his career behind his 0.58 WHIP in July 2015. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 2/3 innings against Milwaukee. The Brewers will send a former Diamondback to the hill in right-hander Chase Anderson (2-1).

---

