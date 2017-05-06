LaMarcus Aldridge burns, the Rockets offense crashes and the Spurs take Game 3

The Houston Rockets began the Western Conference semifinals by lighting the NBA’s No. 1 regular-season defense on fire. Over the last two games, the San Antonio Spurs have restored order by putting one of the league’s most explosive offenses on ice.

The Spurs held the Rockets to a season-low 92 points and a season-low-tying 36.4 percent mark from the field on Friday night, holding Houston below 100 points for the second straight game — the first time that’s happened to Mike D’Antoni’s go-go club all year — to earn an impressive 103-92 win. San Antonio now holds a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series, and has regained home-court advantage after the Rockets swiped it in Game 1.

Sure, James Harden got his, because not even the best stoppers in the world can keep a scorer and playmaker of his caliber down for long. After a disappointing 13-point outing in Game 2, the Rockets’ MVP candidate scored a game-high 43 points on 14-for-28 shooting, with 30 coming after halftime as he tried to will Houston to victory:

But with the exception of a brief first-half flurry from Trevor Ariza — who went 5-for-9 from 3-point range for 15 points before intermission — and some interior finishes by center Clint Capela, nobody else in a Rockets jersey could shake loose long enough to knock down a shot.

“Offensively, we just let ourselves down,” D’Antoni said after the game. “We just couldn’t get it going. Guys couldn’t get open. When they were, they couldn’t make them.”

After that hot start, Ariza went just 1-for-6 after halftime, finishing with 17 points. All non-Harden Rockets combined for 49 points on dreadful 18-for-60 shooting, as the complementary scorers and playmakers who’d shined at times through the first six games of this postseason — Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Nene — came up damn near empty against a suffocating San Antonio defense dedicated to selling out to contest the 3-point arc and congest the paint, and forcing Harden — who flourished like never before this season after D’Antoni slid him to point guard and entrusted him with orchestrating his spread pick-and-roll attack — to act for himself rather than activating others.

“They’re doing a good job of just staying at home on our shooters, and forcing me to finish and make plays,” said Harden, who’d wind up with just five assists, during his post-game press conference.

Stifling the Rockets’ offense was just half the battle for the Spurs, though. Playing without longtime linchpin Tony Parker, who went down in Game 2 with what was later revealed to be a ruptured left quadriceps tendon that cast the future Hall of Fame point guard’s future into doubt, San Antonio also needed even more playmaking from Kawhi Leonard and a significant step up in scoring from LaMarcus Aldridge. Pop got both.

Leonard continued his stellar postseason with 26 points on 9-for-20 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, a career-high-tying seven assists and one steal in 41 minutes of work. Popovich gave rookie Dejounte Murray the start in Parker’s stead, but the bulk of the creative responsibility fell to Leonard, who’s not in Harden’s galaxy as a distributor, but who has improved his own facilitation by leaps and bounds over the years, and has assumed increased responsibility for keeping San Antonio’s offense on time and on target.

The aggregate workload — beat Ariza off the bounce to generate your own offense, break down the defense to create for others, spend the bulk of your floor time fighting through screens, harass Harden so your teammates can clamp down on his potential release valves — seemed to start to wear on the All-Star forward early in the fourth quarter, as he misfired on a pull-up jumper and split a pair of freebies with the Spurs holding a slim two-possession lead. Kawhi needed some help. He got it.

After two quiet games to start the conference semis, Aldridge came up huge when it counted, scoring 26 points — his highest point total since March 21 — on 12-for-20 shooting while pulling down seven rebounds, blocking four shots and dishing a pair of assists in an exorcism of a bounce-back game that both he and the Spurs had to have. Nine of those points came in the fourth, including a pair of layups off feeds from frontcourt partner Pau Gasol to help push San Antonio’s lead to 11 with 5 1/2 minutes to go, allowing the Spurs to keep the Rockets at arm’s length down the stretch to salt away the win.

