LaMarcus Aldridge's Playoff Rep Is On The Line

​OAKLAND, Calif. — Lost in the talk of Kevin Durant’s push for his first title and Kawhi Leonard’s dramatic evolution into a potential Warriors Killer is another ascension that’s been more than a decade in the making.

For the first time during an 11-year career that has produced five All-Star selections and four All-NBA nods, LaMarcus Aldridge has reached the conference finals. To get to this destination, Aldridge rode the bench as a Blazers rookie, endured spiteful nicknames from disgruntled fans, witnessed franchise-altering injuries to Brandon Roy and Greg Oden, moved past several heart-related scares, and remained patient during an epic late-season tank job in 2013.

He then chose championship contention and culture over money and stats in 2015, joining the Spurs after nine seasons with the Blazers, only to have his toughness, leadership and ego questioned in the local media on his way out. Last year, when the Thunder sent Tim Duncan into retirement with a convincing second-round series win, some fans chuckled that the Damian Lillard-led Blazers had made it just as far as their former power forward.

This season has proven to be better validation for Aldridge’s free-agency decision. As the Blazers regressed due to a weak frontcourt, the Spurs ripped off 61 wins without running up Aldridge’s odometer. San Antonio’s 2015 recruiting pitch included the idea that Aldridge wouldn’t shoulder the heavy burden he had carried in Portland, and his modest numbers (17.3 PPG and 7.3 RPG in 32.4 MPG over 72 games) reflect the Spurs’ careful treatment of their players. Kawhi Leonard’s development into an MVP candidate has allowed Aldridge to settle into a comfortable role—perhaps too comfortably—and Gregg Popovich’s ability to create and exploit mismatches has helped Aldridge go deeper this postseason than he ever has before.

In Portland, his team never would have survived the spotty play he showed against Memphis in the first round and against Houston in the second. The Spurs, though, can compensate for his listless stretches thanks to Leonard’s sensational impact and Popovich’s ability to adjust his way into more favorable lineups and more exploitable matchups. By the end of the second round, Aldridge was feasting on the Rockets’ undersized frontline, helping cover for an injured Leonard.

While the Spurs won those games through collective effort, with contributions coming from up and down the rotation, Aldridge showed both a willingness and the ability to reassert himself as a lead option in pivotal moments. Sure, his inconsistency has provided plenty of ammunition for his critics along the way, but at the end he had played a central role in finally reaching the promised land of the conference finals. After four lottery trips and four first-round exits over the years, this date with the Warriors represents the highwater mark of his career.

All of that backstory—the slow progress and the nagging, never-ending complaints about his alleged shortcomings—made what happened at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night all the more galling. The Warriors ran all over the Spurs 136-100, taking full advantage of Leonard’s absence due to a sprained left ankle he re–aggravated in Game 1. Aldridge, who finished with just 8 points (on 4-of-11 shooting) and four rebounds, wasn’t the reason the Spurs lost. But he was the reason they never stood a chance.

It feels a bit hacky to draw a contrast between Aldridge and Jonathon Simmons in Game 2, except that’s exactly what Gregg Popovich did afterwards because there was no other choice. Aldridge, the decorated former lottery pick oozing with natural ability and earning $84 million over four years, played “timid” and “turned down shots,” according to his coach. Simmons, the undrafted overachiever earning less than $1 million this year, spent the night in sixth gear as he fearlessly scored a team-high 22 points (on 8-of-17 shooting). "Jon was in a category by himself,” Popovich noted. “Everybody else was in the other category."

