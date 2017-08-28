Lamar Odom: 'Trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose'

GLENDALE, Calif. – Lamar Odom strolled to the back of his restaurant on an August evening, realigning a patio umbrella to sit in the shade. Being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers brought him here nearly two decades ago, and all those glorious seasons as a Laker cemented Southern California as his year-round home, an adopted son from the streets of New York.

“I’ve been here 19 years and I ain’t going nowhere,” Odom says, biting into his catfish and potato salad.

Odom, 37, never wanted to leave here, and his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 offseason still haunts him. Odom was an integral component on two Lakers championship teams in 2009 and 2010, and he relied on the franchise’s stability and the foundation around Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and then-coach Phil Jackson. He played 14 NBA seasons, but the final four pro years with Dallas, the Clippers, in the Euroleague and with the New York Knicks seem like a blur.

“That trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose,” Odom told The Vertical. “I was never really myself ever again. Being in L.A., the structure, the people I knew, it hurt leaving. I had great memories with the Lakers, with Kobe and Pau. That was a special time in my life.

“I got traded the season after we lost to Dallas in the playoffs, and I had won Sixth Man of the Year for the team. To trade me after winning Sixth Man of the Year … what else do I got to do? Why?

“I think about it all the time, about how much I had left in the tank. I had issues going on. But barring injury, could I play in the NBA today? I could play. I should still be playing.”

Odom has been public about his issues with drug use, and he makes it clear that he’s blessed to still be living. He had a life-threatening drug overdose in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015, when he suffered multiple strokes, kidney failure and was in a coma and on life support. Odom recently sat inside Sista Mary’s Soul Food, a restaurant he co-owns with his longtime friend, business partner and confidant Greg Nunn, and made it clear his priorities are his son and daughter now.

At some point, Odom will come full circle in Los Angeles, with plans being discussed for him to sign a contract to retire as a Laker in training camp.

“My family looks forward to me retiring as a Laker more than me,” Odom told The Vertical. “I’m not really emotional about being praised, about signing for a day. I’m shy at the end of the day. For my son, for my family, for my fans, they may enjoy that day. It’s for them.

“I ain’t celebrating not playing no more. In life though, I’ve learned to live with regrets.”

The Shaquille O’Neal trade in 2004 sent Odom to the Lakers after one season in Miami and started more lessons for Odom. He was forever a reluctant star – a versatile juggernaut who could play all five positions thrust into Kobe’s world. Once, he walked into practice with the Lakers and witnessed Bryant smash Sasha Vujacic with an elbow to the face, with no warning, no rhyme or reason.

“It was like, ‘[Expletive], this mother [expletive] Kobe is really serious,’” Odom says. “He’s thuggin’ at 10 in the morning.”

View photos Lamar Odom played seven seasons with the Lakers. (AP) More

Sure enough, Bryant became a partner for Odom, someone whom Odom still cherishes as a fierce competitor.

“No one was close to Kobe for me, his competitive spirit,” Odom told The Vertical. “I mean, D-Wade and Chris Paul … Chris Paul is second with his competitive drive, but Kobe Bryant, man, in the morning, man. He taught me to really finish off. To finish. Finish everything. I already had the Heat mantra instilled in me, lifting weights every day, which I started that season in Miami. I was cool with that, being around Kobe. You want to be strong, defend your spot and your territory when you play with Kobe.”

Read More