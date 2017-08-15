Is Lamar Jackson the most underappreciated Heisman winner ever?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy is back home in South Florida.

Somewhere.

“Unmarked location,” the Louisville quarterback said with a chuckle, sitting in a meeting room in the Cardinals’ football facility last week.

Good strategy, Lamar. Reveal nothing. Because at this rate you can’t blame Jackson for wondering whether Heisman voters and college football analysts might try to retroactively take it back from him.

The familiar, build-them-up-to-tear-them-down machinery of American sports is running full-throttle right now on the native of Pompano Beach, Fla. The darling fresh face of 2016 is now the deconstructed known commodity of 2017.

Last month Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt listed the top five quarterbacks in the nation, and Jackson wasn’t among them. Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated ranked his top five 2017 Heisman candidates and didn’t include him. Oddsmaker Bovada currently slots Jackson as the co-fourth choice, behind USC’s Sam Darnold, Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, and tied with Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett. An anonymous ACC coach told Sports Illustrated last January that Jackson has “no shot” at being an NFL quarterback.

Has there ever been a more maligned, doubted and dismissed returning Heisman winner? Has a season spent producing 51 touchdowns and 5,000 total yards ever had less carryover buzz? Has a 3,500-yard passer who recorded a top 25 national pass-efficiency rating, without playing in a gimmick offense, ever been more widely questioned as an NFL quarterback prospect?

Johnny Manziel and Jameis Winston were not overly popular defending Heisman winners, but that was due to off-field issues. Jackson has none of those, to the best of anyone’s knowledge. He collected 79.5 percent of the Heisman vote, sixth-highest percentage in the last 50 years, yet all that support seems to have disappeared.

“It’s a little bit comical,” said Louisville coach Bobby Petrino, not looking at all amused by the comedy. “What Lamar did last year, I’m not sure we’ll see again.”

Petrino recited the statistics, which included breaking NFL star Philip Rivers’ Atlantic Coast Conference record for total offense yards per game, and the ACC mark for total touchdowns. But the coach also knows where much of the Jackson doubting originates.

“We didn’t finish like we wanted to,” Petrino said.

That’s the biggest factor in this Jackson revisionism, with a late slide smudging memories of 819 total yards and eight TDs against Florida State and Clemson. In a sport that is overly influenced by what you did at the end of the previous season, Jackson spent the final three games besieged, bewildered, secretly injured and soundly defeated.

Louisville plummeted out of College Football Playoff contention with season-ending upset losses to Houston and Kentucky, then was trounced in the Citrus Bowl by LSU. In those games, Jackson was sacked 22 times, had four turnovers against the arch-rival Wildcats and completed less than 50 percent of his passes.

Louisville's Lamar Jackson answers a question during ACC media days on July 13. (AP)

Jackson suffered a turf toe injury early in the Kentucky game, and he said it affected him all the way through spring practice and into May. But the biggest late-season problem was the combination of a collapsing offensive line and Jackson’s difficulties deciphering defenses.

While Jackson was stumbling, Deshaun Watson, Darnold and Mayfield were finishing their seasons with big numbers and big wins. And by January everyone wanted a Heisman refund.

Ask Jackson about going from dazzling to disrespected and he just smiles and shrugs.

