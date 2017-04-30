Lallana return the best news Liverpool could get - Klopp

Adam Lallana could make his return for Liverpool against Watford after a month out, with Jurgen Klopp delighted to have the midfielder back.

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impending return of midfielder Adam Lallana as the "best news" Liverpool could receive.

Lallana has been out of action with a hip injury sustained on international duty with England for the last month, but he could be back in the Liverpool squad for their Premier League game at Watford on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been one of Liverpool's most effective players this season, scoring seven league goals and providing seven assists, but Klopp hinted Lallana will not be fit enough to start at Vicarage Road.

"I saw his last four rehab sessions and he looked really good," Klopp told reporters.

"In the end, it's a difference from that to first-team training but it's wonderful to have him back. In our situation, to have a player back from injury, it's great.

"You have to think about whether he could start and whether he is ready for 45 minutes or more. If not then he cannot start because we cannot make the first change in the first half.

"We'll see how he is but it's the best news we could get."

Klopp may also have Daniel Sturridge available, with the striker having missed the 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last time out, as Lallana's fellow England international continues to battle injuries.

"We have to see," said Klopp. "He played twice and then had a little setback.

"Now he is back in training. I have to see how they look on the pitch but it's good to have them back."