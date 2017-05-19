The Lakers Should Draft De'Aaron Fox, Not Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has been in the news this week for the same reason that Lonzo Ball has been in the news every week for the past two months: LaVar Ball said something crazy.

After months in the spotlight, this week Lonzo's father responded to a few critics directly, saying "Jason Whitlock can't comment on anything but snacks" (funny!) and telling Kristine Leahy she needs to "stay in her lane" (ehh...). All of this is uncomfortable. It's been this way for a while. It will probably continue this way at least through the draft, and maybe beyond. But with that throat clearing out of the way, here is a take: if the Lakers keep this pick, they shouldn't draft Lonzo Ball—and it has nothing to do with his dad.

If the Lakers think Ball is the second-best player in the draft, or a future franchise cornerstone, or the point guard to bring them to the next level, they should take him. But I don't think he fits any of those criteria.

If anything, the noise surrounding Lonzo's dad has helped distract people from valid questions about the UCLA star's game. As a prospect he's got a high floor—bigger Ricky Rubio—but there are reasons to be skeptical about his ceiling. We never really saw him score in the halfcourt at UCLA. It's not clear that he can create his own shot against NBA athletes. While he's incredible in transition, pushing the pace will be tougher in the NBA than it was against, say, Utah in the Pac-12.

His shooting numbers are good, but they begin to look a little more questionable upon closer investigation. His work in the pick-and-roll is underwhelming. Defensively he's long enough to potentially hold his own, but he doesn't have the athleticism to ever excel on that end.

The Lakers should take De'Aaron Fox. He is worlds better on defense. His jumper remains a work in progress, but his speed will allow him to drive defenses crazy in the meantime. He plays incredibly hard, and with his athleticism, it feels like he's only scratching the surface of what he'll be in five years.

I won’t lean too heavily on the two UCLA-Kentucky games this year with respect to Ball, but if nothing else they said a lot about what Fox can do. He got the better of Lonzo in the first matchup, and he flat out roasted him in the second. Fox also fits with the other pieces L.A. already has in place. He's not a pure scorer, but the plan is to get that scoring from D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, and/or a max free agent that comes later. In the meantime, while Russell has shown real promise as an off-ball scorer, defense is still very much an issue—and Fox can help mitigate the damage. Playing Lonzo and D'Angelo in the backcourt would do the opposite. They're both a step slow, and neither player seems particularly invested in locking anyone down. It'd be like a Hollywood answer to the most depressing Blazers games from this past season.

The Lakers have been a mess on defense for several years now—they were 28th in defensive efficiency in 2014, 29th in 2015, and 30th in 2016 and 2017. Is it even possible to get worse than that? Is it worth it to draft Lonzo and find out?

It's totally fine to answer that question in the affirmative. If the Lakers think Lonzo is a future superstar, defensive matchups shouldn't matter, and they can always trade D'Angelo.

The case for taking Lonzo means arguing that his passing will be infectious for everyone on the floor, and his shooting will gradually improve and make him even more dangerous. To believers, Lonzo is a 6'6" version of Suns Steve Nash. He's someone who will make the All-NBA Team every year, supercharge the offense, and change the landscape of the league.

It's also true that finding that kind of player should be the goal for any team drafting in the top three. Fit shouldn't be a major factor when you're looking for someone to anchor the team for 15 years.

