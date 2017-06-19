The Lakers don't have to trade for Paul George now, but they should

At 3:19 p.m. ET on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical wrote the following tweet:

Sources: All-Star Paul George tells Pacers he plans to leave franchise in 2018 free agency, prefers Lakers. https://t.co/anP4bvbwir — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 18, 2017





Twenty-three minutes later, Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson wrote the following tweet:

God is so good! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2017





Coincidence? Maybe. But then, in the words of Emma Bull, “Coincidence is the word we use when we can’t see the levers and pulleys.” And after a revelatory Sunday, it sure feels like we can see the start of the machinations behind the lifting of the NBA’s next major move.

The long-whispered rumors grew deafening back in February, and now, the talk is plain, simple, loud and clear. Charity softball game comments to the contrary, Paul George intends to leave the Indiana Pacers when he reaches unrestricted free agency next summer, and he wants to join the Lakers. After years of spinning their wheels in attempts to find their next signature star as the Kobe Bryant era sputtered to a close, the Lakers now find themselves in prime position to land an in-his-prime All-Star, a legitimate two-way game-changer, and precisely the kind of megawatt talent capable of kickstarting the moribund franchise’s return to its former prominence.

Provided, of course, he actually gets to Los Angeles.

There are two ways to look at this. On one hand, knowing George wants to wind up in forum blue and gold might mean that Johnson, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss can afford to play hardball with Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard.

It might seem like it happened 10 lifetimes ago to us, but NBA decision-makers remember well how New York Knicks owner James Dolan insisted on pulling the trigger on a midseason deal to import All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony at the 2011 trade deadline rather than waiting until that summer’s free-agency period to make a bid for him. More to the point: they remember how the Knicks wound up parting ways with four starters (center Timofey Mozgov, forwards Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler, point guard Raymond Felton) in the deal, effectively scuppering any chances of fielding an immediately competitive team around their incoming star. (New York also shipped out future first-round draft picks later used on Dario Saric and Jamal Murray, if you’re keeping score.)

It’s no surprise, then, that Woj reported Sunday that Pritchard “has yet to show an inclination to engage the Lakers.” Or that Johnson, Pelinka and company “won’t be compelled to make a dramatic offer to Indiana now” to land a player for whom they can create a maximum-salary slot to sign in free agency next summer. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne struck the same note, saying the Lakers “have shown no inclination yet of surrendering anything for a player they can get in free agency.”

The Lakers, as presently constituted, are terrible. They’re coming off four straight sub-30-win seasons, ranking among the NBA’s 10 worst offenses and three worst defenses in each of them (including dead last on D the past two years). If they feel confident they can get George next summer while retaining the still-ripening fruits of all that failure — 2014 No. 7 pick Julius Randle, 2015 No. 2 pick D’Angelo Russell, 2016 No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram, the No. 2 pick in Thursday’s 2017 NBA draft, combo guard Jordan Clarkson, et al. — well, that seems a more reasonable use of resources than rushing to compile a package that might get Pritchard to pull the trigger right now.

“[Woj’s Sunday] report is nothing but a win for the Lakers,” wrote Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated. “As long as George doesn’t change his mind between now and next summer.”

That “if,” though? That’s a pretty big conditional on which to bank the direction of your franchise.

Sense from teams talking to IND is that Pacers intend to move fast on a PG deal. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 19, 2017





Woj reports that Pritchard has “become more aggressive in pursuing trades for George” since the revelation that the four-time All-Star doesn’t plan to stick around Indianapolis beyond next summer, engaging in PG trade discussions with “several teams” — including the Cleveland Cavaliers.