LA Rams sign RB Dunbar, DB Webster, retain K Greg Zuerlein

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive back Kayvon Webster and re-signed kicker Greg Zuerlein.

The Rams also signed free-agent running back Lance Dunbar on Thursday.

Webster has been a key special-teams contributor for the Denver Broncos for the past four years. He hopes to play more as a defensive back under Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who ran Denver's defense for the past two years.

Dunbar spent his first five NFL seasons as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys, carrying the ball just 94 times.

Zuerlein got a three-year deal to stay with the Rams. He has been their kicker since 2012.

Zuerlein was solid last season, hitting 19 of his 22 field goal attempts. He was perfect inside 39 yards.

