La Liga wrap: Real, Barca boast blowouts

La Liga isn’t exactly competitive from top to bottom, and both Real Madrid and chasing Barcelona took advantage of weaker competition on Wednesday.

[ RECAP: Palace 0-1 Spurs ]

Deportivo de la Coruna 2-6 Real Madrid

When your “B Team” includes James Rodriguez and a certain Alvaro Morata, life is pretty good.

Zinedine Zidane watched as Real took another step toward a first La Liga title since 2011-12 behind a James brace and markers from Morata (below, with style), Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, and Isco.

¡GOOOOL! ¡No nos dejan respirar! @AlvaroMorata ya abre el marcador en menos de un minuto pic.twitter.com/K47sXaTkuJ — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 26, 2017





Barcelona 7-1 Osasuna

Barca effectively relegated Osasuna. Despite braces from Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer, and Andre Gomes, the headlines were stolen by Javier Mascherano.

The Argentine scored his first ever Barca goal in just his 318th appearance for the club.

THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS!!!@Mascherano joins in with his FIRST ever goal for @FCBarcelona! #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/qLTWhDvsfH — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 26, 2017





Elsewhere

Leganes 3-0 Las Palmas – Luciano Neves bags brace.

Valencia 2-3 Real Sociedad – Visitors build 3-0 lead.

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Barcelona 34 24 6 4 101 33 68 13-3-1 11-3-3 78 Real Madrid 33 24 6 3 90 38 52 12-4-1 12-2-2 78 Atlético Madrid 34 20 8 6 60 25 35 12-2-3 8-6-3 68 Sevilla 33 19 8 6 58 39 19 12-3-1 7-5-5 65 Villarreal 34 17 9 8 49 27 22 10-3-4 7-6-4 60 Real Sociedad 34 18 4 12 52 47 5 9-4-4 9-0-8 58 Athletic 33 17 5 11 46 37 9 12-3-2 5-2-9 56 Eibar 33 14 8 11 52 45 7 9-3-5 5-5-6 50 Espanyol 34 13 11 10 45 44 1 8-5-4 5-6-6 50 Celta Vigo 32 13 5 14 48 52 -4 9-1-6 4-4-8 44 Alavés 33 11 11 11 32 40 -8 5-7-4 6-4-7 44 Valencia 34 11 7 16 49 59 -10 7-4-6 4-3-10 40 Las Palmas 34 10 9 15 52 61 -9 9-6-2 1-3-13 39 Málaga 34 10 9 15 40 49 -9 8-2-6 2-7-9 39 Betis 33 10 7 16 36 51 -15 6-6-5 4-1-11 37 Deportivo 34 7 10 17 37 57 -20 6-5-6 1-5-11 31 Leganes 34 7 9 18 30 51 -21 4-5-8 3-4-10 30 Sporting de Gijón 34 5 9 20 37 67 -30 4-3-10 1-6-10 24 Granada 34 4 8 22 27 72 -45 4-4-9 0-4-13 20 Osasuna 34 3 9 22 35 82 -47 1-6-10 2-3-12 18

Follow @NicholasMendola