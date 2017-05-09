LA Kings re-sign Tanner Pearson to four-year, $15 million deal

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed pending restricted free agent forward Tanner Pearson to a four-year contract worth $15 million, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal comes out to $3.75 million per-season for the 24-year-old Pearson. Last year, Pearson set career highs with 24 goals and 44 points in 80 games played. His goal total ranked second on the team behind forward Jeff Carter, who scored 32.

He was also one of just two Kings players to score more than 20 goals. Pearson’s previous deal was for two years at $2.8 million.

With Pearson now locked up, the Kings will likely turn their attention to fellow young forward Tyler Toffoli, another player the team said it would like to re-sign sooner rather than later.

The 25-year-old Toffoli is a pending restricted free agent coming off a two-year, $6.5 million contract he signed before the 2015-16 season. He finished that year with a career-high 31 goals in 82 games, but dropped off to 16 goals in 63 games as he fought through injuries and inconsistency in 2016-17.

Re-signing Pearson capped a busy day for new general manager Rob Blake. Earlier Tuesday he traded goaltender Ben Bishop to the Dallas Stars for a fourth-round draft pick.

According to Cap Friendly, the Kings have $62,182,727 dedicated to their roster for next season.

