L.A. Rams Transaction Report: Rams add six undrafted free agents

After waiving five players this week, and adding defensive tackle Mike Purcell, the Rams have made a few more roster moves, signing six undrafted free agents.

Matt Davis, Quarterback, Southern Methodist

6’1 212 lbs.

Career Stats

3273 passing yards, 21 TDs, 13 INTs. 309 carries, 1465 yards 14 TDs.

School Records

Set the two highest rushing totals by a quarterback in SMU history, running for 191 yards and a touchdown at Connecticut, as well as rushing for 181 yards at Tulsa to go along with two touchdowns. Davis also had 212 passing yards and 393 yards of total offense at Tulsa, tying for the 17th-most yards of total offense in a single game in SMU history.

Lenard Tilley, Running back, Southern University

5’10 200 lbs.

Career Stats

837 carries, 4856 yards, 45 TDs. 75 receptions, 811 yards, 3 TDs

Records

All-Time leading rusher in Southwestern Athletic Conference history

Kwayde Miller, Offensive Tackle, San Diego State

6’7 315 lbs.

Career Stats

Played in 31 games, starting 28 of them, all at left tackle. Named All-MWC Third-Team by Athlon Sports.

Alex Kozan, Guard, Auburn

6’4 310 lbs.

Career Stats

Played and started 40 consecutive games, a team high … Auburn’s offense averaged 269.0 rushing yards and 441.5 yards of total offense in the 40 career games that he has started. All-American 2nd team, All, -SEC 1st team as a senior.

De’Mard Llorens, Running back, Northwestern State

5’10 212 lbs.

Career Stats

428 carries, 2319 yards, 24 TDs. 62 receptions, 533 yards, 6 TDs

Shakeir Ryan, Wide Receiver, Northwestern State

5’8 161 lbs

Career Stats

138 receptions, 1208 yards, 8 TDs

Defensive Tackle Dom Easley signs his tender

Dom Easley, who was signed by the Rams in 2016, and had 3.5 sacks and 50 tackles for Los Angeles last season has signed his tender, securing his roster spot for 2017.

His deal will be for one-year, $1.797 million

