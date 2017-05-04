L.A. Rams Transaction Report

The Rams made a few roster moves today, including adding some depth on the defensive front.

On Monday the Rams waived guard David Arkin.

Arkin, a former fourth round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, had been with the Rams since 2015, spending most of his time on the practice squad.

This past season he played in two games with the Rams.

Today, the Rams waived defensive end Jerome Couplin, long snapper Andrew East, running back Brandon Wegher, and tight end Bryce Williams.

All four players were formerly undrafted free agents, and had spent most of their time with the Rams practice squad.

After making room on the team, the Rams added a player, defensive tackle Mike Purcell.

Purcell, who played for San Francisco last season, was one of 13 players waived by the 49ers on Tuesday.

Purcell had been with the 49ers since 2013, after he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming.

He spent most of the next two seasons on the 49ers practice squad, but the past two seasons Purcell played in 23 games and started eight times, recording 42 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Purcell is likely just a depth signing, but does have experience playing in the 3-4 defense, which the Rams will be switching to this season.

