Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t care if LeBron James took trade request personally

Kyrie Irving wasn’t really pressed about the role LeBron James played in his exit from the Cavaliers.

That changed when the Celtics guard spoke with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN today:

.@KyrieIrving on why he didn't inform LeBron James that he wanted out of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/WF9GlCA54o — First Take (@FirstTake) September 18, 2017





Smith: “Did you speak to LeBron James or talk to LeBron before you and your representatives met with ownership to let them know that you wanted out?”

“Did you speak to LeBron James or talk to LeBron before you and your representatives met with ownership to let them know that you wanted out?” Irving: “No.”

“No.” Smith: “Why not?”

“Why not?” Irving: “Why would I have to?”

“Why would I have to?” Smith: “If you don’t speak to somebody about it, they might take it personally.”

“If you don’t speak to somebody about it, they might take it personally.” Irving: “ Yeah.”

Yeah.” Smith: “Do you care about that at all?”

“Do you care about that at all?” Irving: “No.”

OK then.

Irving doesn’t necessarily owe his coworker a heads up. He also doesn’t have to care what other people, including LeBron, think.

But this boosts the idea of a divide between the two. As long as Irving understands that, he can frame his trade request however he wants.