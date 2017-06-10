Kyrie Irving gave the Cavs new life with a 'special' Game 4 performance

CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving was in pain after Game 3. It wasn’t his knee, or his ankle, or general exhaustion after playing 44 grueling minutes against a Golden State Warriors squad that had run roughshod over the NBA on its way to 15 straight postseason wins. No, what hurt was knowing he had the chance to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a win that they desperately needed, and that he’d come up short.

“It was, like, a natural shock how that game ended,” Irving told reporters on Thursday. “Naturally, you want to blame yourself, because you feel just awful because it didn’t go in. So it necessarily wasn’t the right decision, and you have so many other options, and you start replaying that play over and over. […] After the game, it hurt. You feel like you let your teammates down because you didn’t necessarily make the right decision.”

Two nights later, Irving turned the tables. The All-Star point guard inflicted 40 points of pain on the Warriors on Friday night — the third 40-point game of his playoff career, and his second this postseason — to lead an historic offensive effort that staved off a sweep and ensured that Golden State wouldn’t clinch an NBA championship at Quicken Loans Arena for the second time in the past three years.

After going 0-for-7 from 3-point land in Game 3, Irving had his full shot-making repertoire on display on Friday. He went 15-for-27 from the floor and 7-for-12 from 3-point range, drilling every kind of shot you could ask for.

“The difference tonight was 7-for-12 from three,” said Warriors guard Shaun Livingston. “Game 3, he didn’t really get going from the 3-point line. So that’s a different game.”

Klay Thompson was still there, still contesting, still making Kyrie work. On this night, though, that didn’t matter.

Kyrie Irving has 14 points when guarded by Klay Thompson in the half court. He entered tonight with 19 total in the series. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2017





Kyrie Irving was 5-8 on contested 3-pt FG in Game 4 after going 2-11 on such shots in the first 3 games. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 10, 2017





“He’s making tough shots, making left-hand floaters flying across the lane, shooting over two people, making it. Making tough threes,” said Warriors forward Draymond Green. “[…] Kyrie is Kyrie. He’ll do what he do. He can score with the best of them. Probably the best finisher in the league. He’s going to do what he do. Klay needs to continue to play the defense he’s played. Great defense.”

Irving, though, is the kind of scorer who can render even great defense irrelevant, especially when his team needs it most.

“He’s one of those players who plays best when his back is against the wall,” Livingston said.

No matter how many Warriors defenders got in his way, Kyrie Irving got what he wanted. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images) More

“Well, the magnitude of the games — especially the last game — it hit me in a very deep place,” Irving said after Game 4. “[…] It was another do-or-die game for us, and we had to leave it all out there. I was quoted [on Thursday as] saying that there was no other option, and that was completely true. And that still stands. We still have to go up there, Game 5, which is going to be unbelievable, unbelievable atmosphere. We know they’re going to come out with a hit-first mentality, but we got to hit them first.”

Hitting first, and hitting repeatedly, is getting to be something of a habit for Irving when the Cavs find themselves in a potential series-ending situation.

Over the past three postseasons, he’s played in 11 full games in which the Cavs either had a chance to close out an opponent or needed to win to avoid elimination. (Injuries limited him to just 12 minutes in Game 6 against the Chicago Bulls in the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals, and 22 in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 conference finals.) In those games, Irving has sparkled, averaging 28.6 points, five assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and one block per game, shooting 49.2 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 88.7 percent from the free-throw line.