Kyrie Irving finally speaks ... about his new sneaker collaboration with Kobe Bryant

Kyrie Irving has had an interesting summer.

After requesting a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers and reportedly giving everyone in the Cavs’ organization the silent treatment, Irving finally broke his silence … about his new shoes.





Irving said his new special-release Nike Kyrie3’s are inspired by Kobe Bryant.

“So it started off as just an idea. I was 17 years old playing in the Nike Extravaganza in California, and I ended up wearing these Nike Kobe Bruce Lee editions for that game. And we ended up winning, and from that point on it was hands-down my favorite shoe ever,” Irving said in a post via Instagram.

Those “Bruce Lee” editions he was talking about were the Kobe V Bruce Lee.

In Irving’s collaboration with Bryant, Irving uses the same yellow and black coloring, and uses red accents.

Irving also combines the Black Mamba’s logo on the tongue to accompany his traditional “KI.”

So even though we don’t know which uniform Irving will wear his Bruce Lee Kyrie 3’s with, at least we know we’ll get to see these kicks on the court.