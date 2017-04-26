Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘Looked Like A Couple’ During NBA Game

It did not take Kylie Jenner long to move on from her broken relationship with Tyga, since she is now cozying up to a new man.

A lot of people have been seeing Jenner hanging out with hip-hop artist Travis Scott, and an onlooker told People that they even enjoyed a date watching the Houston Rockets play against the Oklahoma City Thunders in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday evening. The source noticed they were holding hands and “definitely looked like a couple.”

“During his performance, Kylie was hiding in the Rockets’ courtside club anxiously waiting for him to come back to her. Once he got back, they definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends,” said the onlooker, who claimed to have seen Jenner kiss Scott’s neck.

“They were super hand-holdy and it seemed like she wanted people to see them together,” the onlooker added. “They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.”

This was not Jenner and Scott’s first public outing. They were already seen together during Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush party at Coachella in Indio, California last Saturday, but a source said then that they were only friends since Jenner is likely going to rekindle her romance with Tyga.

It was even reported that Scott actually has “a thing” for Jenner’s older sister Kendall, and she might be using the singer to make her on-again, off-again beau jealous.

“[Scott] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out,” the insider said. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.” Photo: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea

