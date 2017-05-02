Kylian Mbappe's uncle discusses future amid Manchester United, Barcelona and Madrid interest

Pierre Mbappe, uncle of Monaco wunderkind Kylian, says his esteemed nephew has a number of options regarding his future but was keen to stress that the teenager is happy plying his trade in the principality despite interest from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Mbappe has remarkably scored 24 goals in all competitions for Monaco, who are top of Ligue 1 with a game in hand over second placed Paris Saint-Germain, and has understandably caught the eye of Europe's biggest and richest clubs.

Manchester City are interested in the 18-year-old's signature but were put off by Monaco's £110m valuation. Manchester United and Real Madrid are also sniffing around the supremely gifted Mbappe, but his uncle revealed that Juventus, PSG and Barcelona are also possible future destinations for his esteemed relative.

"Are Juventus an option for the future? Yes, Juve are, as well as Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona," Mbappe told Tuttosport, relayed by The Daily Mail. "In the future, they could all be options. You never know, but my nephew is already at a great team and he's very happy at Monaco.

"When the time comes [to discuss a possible move away], we will talk with our family. We are football people, I do not think Kylian will need an agent for discussions over his future."

A deal for Mbappe may represent a changing of the guard at Real Madrid, with father time gradually creeping up on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Manchester United have long been linked with signing a new forward but have been regularly mooted with a move for Mbappe's compatriot Antoine Griezmann, while their neighbours Manchester City may have to swallow their pride and pay the astronomical sum Monaco demand if Sergio Aguero leaves the club at the end of the season.

With Lionel Messi's current contract at Barcelona having just one year left to run the Catalan giants may take the unlikely step of replacing him with Mbappe. But, aside from the improbable nature of that move coming to pass, Barca may not have the financial means to pull off what would be such an astronomical deal.

