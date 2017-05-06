Kyle Turris scores OT winner in Senators Game 5 comeback

An overtime goal by Ottawa Senators forward Kyle Turris capped a late Game 5 comeback and helped give his team a 3-2 second-round series lead against the New York Rangers.

Turris fired a shot past New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist off a rush to finish off the 5-4 victory.

Game 6 is Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

The Senators came back from two deficits in the game. The first was a 2-0 hole in the first period and then the second was a one-goal differential after Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey put his team up 4-3 with 7:12 remaining in the game. Initially it appeared Senators goaltender Craig Anderson saved the shot with his glove, but a review determined the puck crossed the line.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Derick Brassard’s goal with 1:26 remaining in regulation tied the game at 4-4 and eventually sent it to overtime.

Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson was superb, notching three assists and leading all players in ice-time at 31:09. He picked up assists on the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal. Rangers goaltender Henirk Lundqvist struggled allowing five goals on 37 shots on goal in the loss.

Early on in this game, it appeared the Rangers would continue the dominance they showed at home in Games 3 and 4 where they won both by a combined scored of 8-2. New York forward Jesper Fast scored a goal at the 4:07 mark of the first period and then defenseman Nick Holden quickly followed up with a tally at the 5:13 mark.

But the Senators quickly got back into the game. Forward Mark Stone scored on a scrum in front of Lundqvist at the 6:03 mark of the first to cut the Rangers lead to 2-1.

Then Ottawa forwards Mike Hoffman and Tom Pyatt scored 33 seconds apart midway through the second period to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead.

Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh knotted the game at 3-3 on a deflection in front of the Senators net at the 17:49 mark, which set the stage for the third period and then overtime.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

The home team has won all five games so far in this series. Ottawa has led for just 13:10 in the entire series as the Rangers have carried the play for most part, despite losing three of the five games. This is the second overtime victory for the Senators in this series. All of Ottawa’s wins have been by one goal.

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS