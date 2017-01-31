Kyle Shanahan left little doubt on how he'd run the 49ers

HOUSTON – Two years ago, a 6-10 Atlanta Falcons franchise waited through the Super Bowl to finally reel in head coach Dan Quinn. The San Francisco 49ers can only hope their patience pays similar dividends when the team officially locks in Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan next week.

As Shanahan made sure to point out Monday at the Super Bowl Media Night session, the contract hasn’t been signed yet – but it’s going to happen after the Super Bowl wraps. And he’s already shedding light on what the next 49ers regime is going to look like with himself and general manager John Lynch. And if it wasn’t clear before, Shanahan is sounding like a head coach who is going to be controlling every aspect of the franchise.

Among the revelations?

View photos Kyle Shanahan, the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, spoke about his philosophy in running a team. (Getty Images) More

Shanahan’s father, former two-time Super Bowl winner Mike Shanahan, doesn’t appear to be on the hiring agenda. Kyle previously worked as his father’s offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013 with the Washington Redskins, but he called his father “retired.” While he said he will likely field advice from the elder Shanahan, Kyle added, “We did our deal in Washington and I wouldn’t take that back for the world. But that was pretty much the end of it.”

It sounds like finding a franchise quarterback is going to be cemented as the 49ers’ No. 1 priority. Said Shanahan: “Look at the history of the NFL. Teams who don’t have one of those guys usually struggle to be there at the end of the year unless they have one of the top defenses in Super Bowl history or NFL history. Everyone knows that. You need a quarterback to consistently be competitive. That’s what everyone is looking for. Coaches and personnel people. That’s usually where it starts.”

[Ditch the paper and pen – play Squares Pick’em for the Big Game!]

Shanahan danced around the topic of personnel control, calling full decision-making control “semantics.” But he also sounded like he understood it was going to be a focal point of his final contract signing, adding: “Those are things that definitely I’ll have to discuss with [the 49ers] and that we’ll definitely get into. Nothing is final until next week and is not allowed to be. Those are things I’ll definitely take care of as soon as the season ends. … It’s something that will be important to figure out.”

And in the matter of the new general manager, Shanahan said he has leaned on Lynch from time to time on certain football questions. Shanahan expressed admiration for Lynch and said he spent his own second interview with Lynch and other GM candidates. There appears to be little doubt that Shanahan picked Lynch himself, which in a way answers who will have full decision-making power.

Shanahan punctuated his faith in Lynch, despite critics pointing to his total lack of traditional personnel experience.

“Just reading and seeing everything [that has been said about Lynch], I get it’s new to him, but if I’m going to bet on someone, I’m going to bet on John Lynch,” Shanahan said. “He’s going to have to learn some stuff as he goes, just like we all do, but you’re going for the person. John Lynch has succeeded at everything. That excites me about him.”

He didn’t stop there, either. When the highest possible bar was thrown out as a comparison to Lynch – Denver Broncos GM John Elway – Shanahan said he saw similarities between the two men.

View photos John Lynch is the 49ers’ new general manager. (AP) More

Read More