Kyle Schwarber demoted to Cubs' Triple-A team in Iowa

The legend of Kyle Schwarber is taking a detour to Iowa.

In a move that was frankly overdue, the Chicago Cubs demoted the left fielder to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday morning. The news was first reported by Chicago media personality David Kaplan.

**Breaking News** Cubs are sending Kyle Schwarber to Class AAA Iowa. Not expected to be gone long but it is an opportunity to clear his head — David Kaplan (@thekapman) June 22, 2017





Schwarber has struggled at the plate all season, hitting .171/.295/.378 with 12 homers and 28 RBI over 64 games. He’s been “worth” -1.5 WAR as the defending World Series champions have had difficulty replicating their success from a season ago. (The Cubs are currently 36-35 heading into this weekend’s series in Miami.)

Kyle Schwarber was demoted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

Though Schwarber hasn’t been the sole Cub to play poorly, he’s been among the most visible. Big things were expected from the 24-year-old after a 2016 that saw him make a triumphant World Series return (seven hits and three walks in 20 plate appearances). An ACL injury kept him sidelined all season, but he returned as a postseason DH and the legend of Schwarber reached gigantic heights.

This season, Joe Maddon’s plan to have Schwarber’s bat lead the lineup didn’t pan out. Schwarber led off for the Cubs in 36 games, hitting .185/.304/.356 before the plan was scuttled. Schwarber hasn’t rebounded while hitting elsewhere in the lineup either, so the Cubs figure a trip to Triple-A might help him break out of his funk at the plate.

The Cubs also placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the disabled list Thursday and called up Triple-A outfielder Mark Zagunis for help. He’s hit .249 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in Iowa.

