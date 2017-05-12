Kyle Okposo intensive care medical mystery solved?

Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo’s sudden illness was one of the season’s most disturbing stories.

In early April, Okposo was admitted to the Neuro Surgical ICU at Buffalo General Hospital. Details on his condition were scant, with then-Sabres coach Dan Bylsma saying he was “very concerned” about Okposo. The team said, in a statement: “Kyle continues to be under the care of our doctors as he deals with symptoms from an illness. Out of respect to Kyle and his family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The 28-year-old forward was released from the hospital around April 7, and missed the rest of the regular season for the Sabres.

Now, there’s some clarity about his condition, via the Buffalo News:

Kyle Okposo suffered a concussion, according to Sabres teammate William Carrier, and a corroborating report says an adverse reaction to medication while treating the injury is what landed Okposo in a neurological intensive care unit.

Carrier appeared on French-speaking RDS television this week and was asked about Okposo. Carrier told the hosts the ailment that required hospitalization was a concussion.

Citing a source, Kris Baker of SabresProspects.com has reported that Okposo had a reaction to medication he was taking for post-concussion problems.

Here’s what Baker had to say about Okposo last month:

to be more clear, I'm told reaction was when treating post-concussion problems. — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) April 23, 2017





Okposo signed a seven-year, $42-million free-agent contract with the Sabres last summer. Buffalo didn’t provide an update on his condition at its season-ending press conference.

