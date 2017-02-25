Kyle Lowry is out for the Raptors after playing the All-Star Game on an injured wrist

This isn’t the way the Toronto Raptors wanted to start their late-season playoff push, not after limping into the All-Star break on a 5-12 skid and certainly not after acquiring Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker before the trade deadline to bolster their pursuit of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not ever, actually.

Just prior to a marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics — one of the two other teams in the Eastern Conference they’re chasing — the Raptors announced a right wrist injury would keep All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry out Friday and likely longer, with “further evaluation” required going forward.

Developing item here. Raptors say Kyle Lowry (right wrist) is OUT tonight vs. Boston. And will "have further evaluation" later this weekend. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 24, 2017





Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters Lowry injured the wrist in a 90-85 win over the Charlotte Hornets entering the All-Star break. That news comes as somewhat of a surprise, since Lowry scored 19 points on 11 shots, including 5-of-9 shooting from distance, in 18 minutes of the All-Star Game.

Casey says Lowry hurt his wrist in Charlotte game before break, thought it would be fine & played in ASG. Not a good look on player or team — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 24, 2017





“Every game from here on out, no matter who we play, it’s an important game, and it’s unfortunate we’ve got to go against the hot team in front of us, but we’ve got to face it,” said Casey, who told reporters Lowry underwent X-rays on his injured wrist Friday and will undergo more “images” next week. Casey added, “That’s a blow. That’s a huge blow for us, but it’s an opportunity for Cory [Joseph] and Delon [Wright] to step in and play. And I don’t know how long he’s going to be out.”

Asked if Lowry’s wrist could be healed in advance of back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers and at the New York Knicks starting Sunday, Casey said, “No, it’s not a one-day thing. No.”

According to Raptors head coach Dwane Casey, Kyle Lowry's wrist injury is not a 'one-day thing' pic.twitter.com/yd9AGB7ji8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2017





Lowry also participated in the NBA’s 3-Point Shootout, bowing out in the first round, and that’s where things get hairy for the Raptors. According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Lowry was seen icing his injured wrist during warmups for the competition and on the bench during the All-Star Game.

Lowry was icing wrist while warming up for 3pt competition, I'm told and on bench during game. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 24, 2017





Whether resting his injured wrist would have helped him be available against the Celtics remains unclear, but the optics of participating in an exhibition and then not being available for a game against a division rival with real playoff implications doesn’t look great on Lowry or the franchise.

That’s in the past now. The concern now is how many games Lowry will miss while the Raptors look to incorporate two new players into their rotation. This is the latest in Toronto’s season full of injuries.

Raptors have only had their full roster healthy in 1 of 57 games this season. Lowry's injury means they'll be undermanned indefinitely again — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 24, 2017





In the process, they lost their grip on the East’s No. 2 and 3 seeds to the Celtics and Washington Wizards, and they only lead the Atlanta Hawks by a half-game for the fourth seed and homecourt advantage in the first round. The Raptors did better than any of the conference’s other challengers in retooling for the stretch run, but they still can’t manage to stop stacking the chips against themselves.

