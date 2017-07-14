Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. to start 1-2 at New Hampshire

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. can’t escape each other.
The two drivers at the top of the Cup Series points standings will start on the front row for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire. Larson has the honors of starting first, posting a lap in the final round of qualifying that Truex couldn’t top.
Truex won last week’s race at Kentucky while Larson finished second. The second-place finish meant Larson kept a one-point lead over Truex, but that lead disappeared in the middle of the week. Wednesday, NASCAR announced that Larson’s car had failed post-race inspection because of a duct assembly issue.
Larson was penalized 35 points and Truex took over the points lead.
It’s the sixth time Larson has started first this season and his fourth pole, the most of anyone in the Cup Series. Jimmie Johnson will start third while Matt Kenseth, the race’s defending champion, starts fourth. Kenseth hasn’t won this season and a win on Sunday would get him into NASCAR’s playoffs.
And earlier this week, Joe Gibbs Racing said Erik Jones, the current driver of the Furniture Row No. 77 car, would replace Kenseth behind the wheel of the No. 20 in 2018.
Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race.
1. Kyle Larson
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Jimmie Johnson
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Jamie McMurray
6. Kasey Kahne
7. Erik Jones
8. Kyle Busch
9. Denny Hamlin
10. Kurt Busch
11. Brad Keselowski
12. Chase Elliott
13. Kevin Harvick
14. Joey Logano
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Ryan Blaney
17. Matt DiBenedetto
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
19. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
20. Clint Bowyer
21. Michael McDowell
22. Aric Almirola
23. Chris Buescher
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Ryan Newman
26. Ty Dillon
27. Austin Dillon
28. Trevor Bayne
29. Landon Cassill
30. Paul Menard
31. Danica Patrick
32. Corey LaJoie
33. David Ragan
34. Cole Whitt
35. Gray Gaulding
36. Reed Sorenson
37. Ryan Sieg
38. Jeffrey Earnhardt
39. Josh Bilicki
