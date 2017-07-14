Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. to start 1-2 at New Hampshire

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. can’t escape each other.

The two drivers at the top of the Cup Series points standings will start on the front row for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire. Larson has the honors of starting first, posting a lap in the final round of qualifying that Truex couldn’t top.

Truex won last week’s race at Kentucky while Larson finished second. The second-place finish meant Larson kept a one-point lead over Truex, but that lead disappeared in the middle of the week. Wednesday, NASCAR announced that Larson’s car had failed post-race inspection because of a duct assembly issue.

Larson was penalized 35 points and Truex took over the points lead.

It’s the sixth time Larson has started first this season and his fourth pole, the most of anyone in the Cup Series. Jimmie Johnson will start third while Matt Kenseth, the race’s defending champion, starts fourth. Kenseth hasn’t won this season and a win on Sunday would get him into NASCAR’s playoffs.

And earlier this week, Joe Gibbs Racing said Erik Jones, the current driver of the Furniture Row No. 77 car, would replace Kenseth behind the wheel of the No. 20 in 2018.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race.

1. Kyle Larson

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Jimmie Johnson

4. Matt Kenseth

5. Jamie McMurray

6. Kasey Kahne

7. Erik Jones

8. Kyle Busch

9. Denny Hamlin

10. Kurt Busch

11. Brad Keselowski

12. Chase Elliott

13. Kevin Harvick

14. Joey Logano

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Ryan Blaney

17. Matt DiBenedetto

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

20. Clint Bowyer

21. Michael McDowell

22. Aric Almirola

23. Chris Buescher

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. Ryan Newman

26. Ty Dillon

27. Austin Dillon

28. Trevor Bayne

29. Landon Cassill

30. Paul Menard

31. Danica Patrick

32. Corey LaJoie

33. David Ragan

34. Cole Whitt

35. Gray Gaulding

36. Reed Sorenson

37. Ryan Sieg

38. Jeffrey Earnhardt

39. Josh Bilicki

