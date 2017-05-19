Kyle Larson fastest in All-Star Race practice in Charlotte

The only normal practice session for the Monster Energy All-Star Race was led by Kyle Larson.

The No. 42 Ford Chevrolet posted a top speed of 189.274 mph during the early afternoon session.

The top five was filled out by Kevin Harvick (189.095), Brad Keselowski (188.976), Kyle Busch (188.594) and Martin Truex Jr. (188.232).

Larson caused the only caution in the session when he spun early in Turn 4, but didn’t hit anything

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recorded the most laps in the session with 46.

The practice session was followed by pit road practice for qualifying.

During it, Denny Hamlin got into wall in Turn 4. He will go to a backup car. Kyle Busch spun in the same turn, but did not hit anything.

“It was so weird,” Hamlin said of his accident. “I left pit road out of the garage. I went up through the gears through (turns) one and two, pulled up on the race track – the car just, it didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel right at all. I went into turn three a little bit hesitant to try to just see what was going on with the car and it just – it was backwards as soon as I let out of the gas. Really weird. Not really sure. It’s almost like the left-side air pressure is in the right. We put it back on our race-trim tires that we had practiced on so they should’ve been fine. I don’t know. It’s definitely something out of sorts.”

