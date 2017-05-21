Kyle Busch wins bore of an All-Star Race

The All-Star Race stunk once again. But don’t tell that to Kyle Busch, who sprinted away in the race’s final stage and beat Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson.

Busch started the 10-lap final stage in third behind Brad Keselowski and Johnson. Keselowski, the leader heading to the final stage, had old tires on his car because of the All-Star Race’s obscure tire rules. The rest of the field did not. Busch timed the restart perfectly, drove around Keselowski heading into turn 1 and was unchallenged the rest of the way.

It’s the first All-Star Race win in Busch’s career and his first Cup Series win in 2017. Though since the All-Star Race isn’t a points race, it’s an unofficial victory.

Larson finished second and Johnson finished third.

The All-Star Race was run in four stages of 20, 20, 20 and 10 laps. The race’s selling point was the addition of a softer tire compound to give drivers a faster tire that would have a shorter grip life. Each team was required to use the softer tires at least once during the race.

But the softer tires didn’t have much, if any, impact. No one on the softer tires was able to make up considerable ground on the drivers with the other tires. Clean air — the less turbulent air that cars at the front of the field encounter — was much more important.

Larson led flag-to-flag in the first two stages while Jimmie Johnson won the third stage after taking the lead with approximately 15 laps to go in it. No one was able to mount challenges to the cars at the front of the field; a conundrum common to the All-Star Race. The softer tire was added to the race in an attempt to prevent that. And, to the surprise of very few realistic-minded people, it didn’t work.

