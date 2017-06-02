Kyle Busch to start first at Dover ahead of three other Toyotas

Kyle Busch led a Toyota domination of qualifying for Sunday’s race at Dover.
The six Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing all qualified in the top 10 and took the top four spots. Following Busch were Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Matt Kenseth.
Kyle Larson was the first non-Toyota driver in fifth. He finished second to Kenseth in the 2016 spring race at Dover. Here’s how the field will line up for Sunday’s race.
1. Kyle Busch
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Daniel Suarez
4. Matt Kenseth
5. Kyle Larson
6. Kurt Busch
7. Erik Jones
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Austin Dillon
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13. Ryan Newman
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Ryan Blaney
16. Chase Elliott
17. Trevor Bayne
18. Kevin Harvick
19. Jamie McMurray
20. Kasey Kahne
21. Ty Dillon
22. Clint Bowyer
23. Paul Menard
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. Matt DiBenedetto
26. Joey Logano
27. Landon Cassill
28. Michael McDowell
29. Chris Buescher
30. Regan Smith
31. Danica Patrick
32. Gray Gaulding
33. David Ragan
34. Ryan Sieg
35. Cole Whitt
36. Ross Chastain
37. Timmy Hill
38. Cody Ware
39. Jeffrey Earnhardt
– – – – – – –
