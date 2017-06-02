Kyle Busch to start first at Dover ahead of three other Toyotas





Kyle Busch led a Toyota domination of qualifying for Sunday’s race at Dover.

The six Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing all qualified in the top 10 and took the top four spots. Following Busch were Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Matt Kenseth.

Kyle Larson was the first non-Toyota driver in fifth. He finished second to Kenseth in the 2016 spring race at Dover. Here’s how the field will line up for Sunday’s race.

1. Kyle Busch

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. Daniel Suarez

4. Matt Kenseth

5. Kyle Larson

6. Kurt Busch

7. Erik Jones

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Austin Dillon

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Ryan Newman

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Chase Elliott

17. Trevor Bayne

18. Kevin Harvick

19. Jamie McMurray

20. Kasey Kahne

21. Ty Dillon

22. Clint Bowyer

23. Paul Menard

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. Matt DiBenedetto

26. Joey Logano

27. Landon Cassill

28. Michael McDowell

29. Chris Buescher

30. Regan Smith

31. Danica Patrick

32. Gray Gaulding

33. David Ragan

34. Ryan Sieg

35. Cole Whitt

36. Ross Chastain

37. Timmy Hill

38. Cody Ware

39. Jeffrey Earnhardt

