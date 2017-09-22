Kyle Busch earns 8th pole of the season at New Hampshire

Here’s a familiar sentence: Kyle Busch is starting first on Sunday.

Busch posted the fastest lap in the third round of qualifying Friday at New Hamsphire and got the pole for Sunday’s race. His lap was fractionally better than Kyle Larson’s.

Busch started first last week at Chicago and was up front until two pit stop miscues meant the loss of all his track position. He finished 15th.

In addition to consecutive poles, this is Busch’s sixth pole in the last 11 races. In the previous 10 races, Busch has two wins and five other top-10 finishes.

Here’s the starting lineup for Sunday’s race:

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kyle Larson

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Kurt Busch

8. Erik Jones

9. Kasey Kahne

10. Matt Kenseth

11. Jamie McMurray

12. Jimmie Johnson

13. Brad Keselowski

14. Chase Elliott

15. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

16. Clint Bowyer

17. Austin Dillon

18. Ryan Newman

19. Paul Menard

20. AJ Allmendinger

21. David Ragan

22. Chris Buescher

23. Trevor Bayne

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25. Daniel Suarez

26. Matt DiBenedetto

27. Danica Patrick

28. Landon Cassill

29. Aric Almirola

30. Ty Dillon

31. Michael McDowell

32. Cole Whitt

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Brett Moffit

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Cody Ware

39. Joey Logano [no time]

