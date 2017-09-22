Kyle Busch earns 8th pole of the season at New Hampshire

Here’s a familiar sentence: Kyle Busch is starting first on Sunday.
Busch posted the fastest lap in the third round of qualifying Friday at New Hamsphire and got the pole for Sunday’s race. His lap was fractionally better than Kyle Larson’s.
Busch started first last week at Chicago and was up front until two pit stop miscues meant the loss of all his track position. He finished 15th.
In addition to consecutive poles, this is Busch’s sixth pole in the last 11 races. In the previous 10 races, Busch has two wins and five other top-10 finishes.
Here’s the starting lineup for Sunday’s race:
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kyle Larson
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Ryan Blaney
5. Martin Truex Jr.
6. Kevin Harvick
7. Kurt Busch
8. Erik Jones
9. Kasey Kahne
10. Matt Kenseth
11. Jamie McMurray
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. Brad Keselowski
14. Chase Elliott
15. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
16. Clint Bowyer
17. Austin Dillon
18. Ryan Newman
19. Paul Menard
20. AJ Allmendinger
21. David Ragan
22. Chris Buescher
23. Trevor Bayne
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25. Daniel Suarez
26. Matt DiBenedetto
27. Danica Patrick
28. Landon Cassill
29. Aric Almirola
30. Ty Dillon
31. Michael McDowell
32. Cole Whitt
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Gray Gaulding
35. Reed Sorenson
36. Brett Moffit
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Cody Ware
39. Joey Logano [no time]
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!
17