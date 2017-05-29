Kyle Busch didn't want to talk much in his post-600 press conference





Kyle Busch’s attitude changed from pit road to the media center after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Busch, who finished second, gave an interview to Fox on pit road after the race won by Austin Dillon. As is customary, Busch went to the media center, where his mood had visibly soured.

The answer above was the only question Busch got at his post-race press conference according to the transcript of the proceeding.

You can see how Busch was with Fox on pit road here. While he said he was disappointed, he was handling his frustration a lot better immediately after the race.

Maybe something changed between pit road and the press conference. Busch passed Martin Truex Jr. for second on the last lap. Had Dillon run out of fuel Busch would have gotten the first Cup Series points win of his career at the track.

