Kyle Busch: Brad Keselowski is a 'moron'





The Cup Series is going to be quite fascinating if Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski continue to be two of the top contenders for the championship.

Busch called Keselowski a “moron” on Saturday after Keselowski suggested the Toyota teams were sandbagging a bit at Michigan. From ESPN:

“Brad’s a [expletive] moron,” Busch said. “We don’t just turn it down. We actually have a new engine package here this week. He’s a moron.”

Keselowski starts first in Sunday’s Cup Series race. After winning the pole he wondered if Toyota teams had dialed back for the weekend. NASCAR sometimes takes cars from each manufacturer back for engine testing after Michigan because of the track’s combination of horsepower and handling.

“About this time every year NASCAR takes all the cars to kind of check to make sure that the competitive balance is where they want it to be, and I think we’ve seen the last two or three weeks that the Toyota cars are pretty dominant,” Keselowski said after qualifying. “We had a strong suspicion that those guys would kind of tune it down this weekend, so not to post a pretty big number in inspection that maybe balanced back out the competition, and potentially that’s right because our team hasn’t done much differently and those guys are just not as fast as they’ve been the last few weeks.

“So we’ll know for certain at the end of the week based on whether NASCAR takes the cars after the race today. This is their last opportunity on a track that has the potential to showcase the important things for speed in the chase, which is aerodynamics and horsepower, because the [playoffs] is predominantly on tracks of mile-and-a-half or similar high-speed nature to this. So this is kind of the last opportunity for NASCAR to do that, so we came into the weekend thinking that some of those really strong cars would tune it down and knowing that we probably were pretty close to what we had the last few weeks. I’m not sure if that’s what happened, but it kind of looks that way at the moment, but we’ll still take what we can get.”

Busch had won the last three pole positions before Keselowski’s pole at Michigan and Toyota cars have won four of the previous five races.

Busch also had the dominant car — at least for the first part of the race — last week at Watkins Glen. A pit stop problem put him back in the pack and as he tried to drive through the field he and Keselowski had contact in the bus stop chicane. The incident sent both drivers spinning and added again to the best rivalry in NASCAR.

