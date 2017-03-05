Kucherov plays mind games with Lehner in shootout (Video)

Hide all the valuables, Robin Lehner is probably in a mood to smash things. The occasionally volcanic netminder was at the wrong end of a school yard play by Nikita Kucherov in the shootout.

Kucherov uses a strategy that is less about shooting and more about mind games. In fact, he doesn’t really shoot at all. He lets the puck do the work.

After coming in wide he appears to pull puck back and drag it around to shoot. Only thing is, he doesn’t have the puck on his stick. It’s sliding underneath Lehner and into the net.

Let’s have the Tampa Bay Lightning announcers recount the play as it might be the most incredible thing they’ve ever seen.

Minds. Blown.

