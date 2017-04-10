Kuchar aces 16th hole at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (Reuters) - Matt Kuchar made a hole in one at the par-three 16th to move within touching distance of the U.S. Masters lead in the final round on Sunday.

The 38-year-old American struck a perfect seven-iron from 179 yards. His ball landed on the green, ran up a slope and then took a hard turn to the left and trickled back down into the left side of the cup to wild cheers from the gallery.

The first ace in this year's Masters took Kuchar to five under par, three shots behind leader Justin Rose.

After celebrating wildly with his caddie on the tee, Kuchar walked to the green and retrieved his ball, which he signed and then presented to a young boy wearing a bright orange T-shirt in the front row of the crowd.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Andrew Both)