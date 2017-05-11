Kristaps Porzingis' brother says Knicks stars wants to stay in New York

Janis Porzingis, the brother of Kristaps Porzingis, says that the New York Knicks forward would like to remain with New York but if traded, he intends to play out the remainder of his contract before testing free agency, according to ESPN's Ian Begley.

"Kris wants to stay in New York, he feels at home there. There is no question about it. The only thing he wants is for the Knicks to create an environment where he can develop and grow as a player and win," Janis Porzingis said. "If he were traded, he would play out his contract and head into free agency, where he can choose his own destiny."

Janis Porzingis works alongside Kristaps' agent.

Kristaps Porzingis skipped his exit meeting with Phil Jackson and the Knicks management. Several teams reportedly checked in on his availability. At the season-ending press conference, Jackson said that "everything has got to be possible" in regards to making transactions to improve the team.

Porzingis heads into the third year of his four-year deal. He averaged 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds last year.