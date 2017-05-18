Kris Bryant's broken bat gets stuck in netting, refuses to come down

Chicago CubsKris Bryant’s bat is lodged in the protective netting after shattering during Bryant’s first-inning at-bat against Scott Feldman of the Reds. (AP)

When Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant makes contact, it’s usually the baseball that pays the price.

However, during the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, it was actually Bryant’s bat that ended up irreparably damaged after breaking off just above the handle on a line drive back to pitcher Scott Feldman.

Fortunately, the barrel of Bryant’s broken bat was caught high on the protective netting at Wrigley Field. The only problem was the bat refused to come down, which created a challenge that the grounds crew clearly wasn’t prepared for.


What followed was an exercise in futility as a handful of Wrigley Field employees tried to figure out a safe and successful way to dislodge the bat.


The idea they ran with initially was to keep firing baseballs in the bat’s general direction, hoping the movement would cause it to break loose.


Needless to say, that did not work. But with the umpires trying to move the game along they kept on trying anyway.


It was reminiscent of the day Buster Posey’s bat got stuck in the netting at AT&T Park last season, only that was after Posey lost his entire bat on a swing. Ultimately, it took a giant ladder — no pun intended — to rescue Posey’s bat, which he later used for a game-winning hit.

Eventually, the Cubs crew brought a giant ladder of their own to the scene, which ended the standoff and allowed the game to continue without much of a delay.


It’s never not going to be scary watching a bat shatter knowing the potential danger it presents. But we’re thankful the protective netting did its job here, and even allowed us a few laughs once we knew everyone was safe.

