Kris Bryant's broken bat gets stuck in netting, refuses to come down

When Chicago Cubs slugger Kris Bryant makes contact, it’s usually the baseball that pays the price.

However, during the first inning of Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, it was actually Bryant’s bat that ended up irreparably damaged after breaking off just above the handle on a line drive back to pitcher Scott Feldman.

Fortunately, the barrel of Bryant’s broken bat was caught high on the protective netting at Wrigley Field. The only problem was the bat refused to come down, which created a challenge that the grounds crew clearly wasn’t prepared for.

Bryant shatters his bat and part of it gets stuck in the netting. pic.twitter.com/rADVV2NXdc — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) May 18, 2017





What followed was an exercise in futility as a handful of Wrigley Field employees tried to figure out a safe and successful way to dislodge the bat.

Attendant tries to knock bat from backstop with a ball: pic.twitter.com/cdVbsQvpNT — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) May 18, 2017





The idea they ran with initially was to keep firing baseballs in the bat’s general direction, hoping the movement would cause it to break loose.

Adventures in trying to get a bat unstuck from the netting, part one. pic.twitter.com/CxJNNcwXnp — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) May 18, 2017





Needless to say, that did not work. But with the umpires trying to move the game along they kept on trying anyway.

Adventures in trying to get Kris Bryant's bat unstuck from the netting, part two. (With laugh track) pic.twitter.com/PBqzhP8dyn — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) May 18, 2017





It was reminiscent of the day Buster Posey’s bat got stuck in the netting at AT&T Park last season, only that was after Posey lost his entire bat on a swing. Ultimately, it took a giant ladder — no pun intended — to rescue Posey’s bat, which he later used for a game-winning hit.

Eventually, the Cubs crew brought a giant ladder of their own to the scene, which ended the standoff and allowed the game to continue without much of a delay.





It’s never not going to be scary watching a bat shatter knowing the potential danger it presents. But we’re thankful the protective netting did its job here, and even allowed us a few laughs once we knew everyone was safe.

