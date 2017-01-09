Kris Bryant tied the knot and his Cubs teammates showed up in style

Another handsome, young baseball star is officially off the market. Chicago Cubs third baseman and National League MVP Kris Bryant got married over the weekend in Las Vegas to his girlfriend Jessica Delp. And by all accounts it was a gorgeous, classy affair — no Elvis wedding chapel for these two!

Let’s start with the bride and groom themselves.





Did Bryant choose that color suit because he’s on the Cubs? Who knows. But it looks good on him, and it’s certainly more interesting than a traditional black suit or tuxedo. And Jessica looks absolutely gorgeous in that lace mermaid gown. Three cheers for the happy couple!

But what would a wedding be without a reception? And the more pertinent question: what would Kris Bryant’s wedding be without his Cubs teammates? A boring travesty, that’s what. Thankfully, Bryant’s fellow World Series Champion teammates were out in full force, and many didn’t hesitate to post on social media.

Here’s Bryant’s best bud Anthony Rizzo taking advantage of the reception photo booth, complete with silly hats, signs, and props.





Here’s Jason Heyward looking sharp with a boxing glove for some reason.





And now, more photo booth shenanigans from more Cubs teammates. Justin Grimm first poses with his wife, Gina, and then the crown and boxing glove make another appearance. And then Gina disappears and, well, see for yourself.





In the photo in the bottom left corner, it looks like John Lackey’s wearing a sparkly fedora, Grimm is challenging everyone who looks at the photo to a fight, Kyle Schwarber looks confused, and Travis Wood is, of course, wearing just a vest. Does Travis Wood ever wear a shirt? The world may never know.

John Lackey’s wife Kristina posted a boxing glove-free photo of her and her husband to Twitter.

Such a blast this weekend! Watching lovebirds get married and hanging with amazing friends!!! pic.twitter.com/YpT9lRTo1i — Kristina Lackey (@klackey33) January 8, 2017





And in the “we just look insanely incredible” category, we’ve got Albert & Krystal Almora, and Miguel & Vanessa Montero.









And for an added bonus, Vanessa Montero posted a photo of her and her “Cubs girls” at the wedding.





Vanessa is in the center, with Kristina Lackey on the left, Gina Grimm on the right, and impeccable fashion choices all around.

There don’t seem to be any pictures of the reception in action, so we can only assume a ridiculously fun time was had by all.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher