Kris Bryant just dropped a lethal quote on bat flips and pitchers

Bat flips have become a hot topic in Major League Baseball the past few years. Everyone seems to have an opinion on them and you either love them or you hate them.

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, who hit 39 home runs last season, does not partake in the bat flip and his reason is downright epic.

He told Chicago's 670 The Score on Tuesday that, "It's enough of a disgrace to the pitcher when it's halfway up the video board.

Kris Bryant on why he won39;t do bat flip on a no-doubter: "It39;s enough of a disgrace to the pitcher when it39;s halfway up the video board." - 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 25, 2017

Whether you are pro bat flip or anti bat flip, there is only one appropriate reaction to this line:

Bottom line: Bryan's reasoning is more vicious that any bat flip he could ever pulled off.

This article was originally published on SI.com