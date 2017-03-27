Kobe Bryant invited us into a strange world with his talking snake puppet

Kobe Bryant is arguably one of the 10 greatest basketball players ever to grace the planet. That much is well-established. After watching the latest video segment he created for his six-part “Canvas” series on ESPN, I’m not quite ready to declare him one of the 10 greatest filmmakers ever to walk the Earth.

After debuting the first part of that series, “Guarding the Greats,” on Christmas Day — a well done five-minute segment in which he compared Kevin Durant defending LeBron James to Wile E. Coyote’s pursuit of Road Runner — Kobe spent the past few months developing part two of his video project.

The result — a 10-minute segment called “Canvas City: Musecage” that can be seen here and here — was something much, much weirder. It was basically an extension of his first film endeavor, Showtime’s “Kobe Bryant’s Muse” documentary, which detailed various influences, or musings, that motivated him to be a great player, like the 2008 NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics, for example.

Only this time he explained this theory to a snake puppet named “Li’l Mamba” in a fever dream of a clip that seemed straight out of Mister Rogers’ land of make-believe, complete with a toy train running through Canvas City. Here’s how Bryant described his creative process to ESPN.com’s Baxter Holmes:

Kobe Bryant and a snake puppet named Li'l Mamba, naturally.

“The first thing I thought of was ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Canvas Street,'” Bryant says. “So I wrote a jingle for ‘Canvas Street.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa, no — street?’ It can be bigger: ‘Canvas City.’ We can have different parts of the world — the downtown portion represents something, this represents something. Then once that came to me, then it became very easy for me to start populating the world and the rules of it. The world-building part came pretty quickly once the idea set in.”

I enjoyed hearing the wheels turn in Kobe’s head from “Sesame Street” to “Canvas Street” to — whoa — “Canvas City,” as if this was Francis Ford Coppola bringing “The Godfather” to life. The streets in Canvas City were named Motivation Street and Lazy Street, so yeah, you can see how “it became very easy for me to start populating the world and the rules of it,” since we’re aware of Kobe’s muse theory already.

I wonder how long it took Kobe to think of Lazy Street.

We arrive at Muse Academy (get it?), where Kobe explains to the snake puppet, “A Musecage is a room decorated with any and everything that inspires you. When you are in a Musecage, you are surrounded by musings that keep you focused and motivated.” So, Kobe basically just described your cubicle.

kobe bryant is talking to a puppet on abc and this molly is very pure and strong — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) March 26, 2017





The snake puppet asks Kobe if a Musecage can make him a beast on the basketball court. The answer: Of course. This is, after all, the point of his video segment, I think. Go in a Musecage, come out a beast — like Russell Westbrook or James Harden, who played against each other on ABC Sunday afternoon.

“Use your curiosity to search all over the world for musings that you can use to decorate your Musecage,” said Bryant. “The more musings you find, the more powerful your Musecage becomes. Every Musecage is powered by two forces — light musings and dark musings. Light musings make you feel good and happy. Dark musings make you feel bad and angry. … Dark musings just might be our greatest source of energy and power. If you’re looking for your inner beast, it’s most likely living inside of a dark muse.”

