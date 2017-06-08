Klay Thompson broke loose and clamped down to get the Warriors one win away

CLEVELAND — Kevin Durant will get the attention, because he should get the attention, because my God, did you see that shot? And Stephen Curry will get the attention, because he should get the attention, because he’s averaging damn near a triple-double in the 2017 NBA Finals while shooting 48.4 percent from 3-point land on 10 attempts a game. And Draymond Green will get the attention, because … well, “should” or “shouldn’t” doesn’t really enter into it. Draymond’s just going to get the attention.

If you can, though — if you’ve got a bit to spare — try to set some attention aside for Klay Thompson. Lord knows the man deserves it after the work he’s turned in to help get his Golden State Warriors within one win of immortality.

“What Klay Thompson has done defensively for the first three games of this series, it goes unnoticed,” said Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala. “He shoots the ball so well that you forget about his defensive presence on the ball. That’s growth, as well. Early on [in the Finals], the shots weren’t falling for him, but he still made a huge impact on the game.”

After struggling offensively for most of this postseason, Thompson’s shot started falling in Game 2, when he went 8 for 12 from the field and 4 for 7 from 3 en route to 22 points. That was just a prelude to a bigger offensive breakthrough for the 27-year-old, who came out guns blazing in Game 3 — 16 points in the first quarter, 5 for 7 from the floor, 4 for 5 from deep — on his way to a postseason-high 30 points.

“Klay, offensively, we’re never worried about him,” Curry said during his postgame news conference. “He’s always aggressive. We know he’s a threat whether he’s making or missing shots, just by his presence on the floor. But tonight he was smart about getting to the right spots, finding his looks, being confident, knocking them down early, being aggressive. Definitely gave us a boost.”

“I was getting great looks, I was being patient, and whenever you make your first couple, you feel good,” Thompson said. “And, to me, I got a couple looks early at the basket, got a couple open threes, and that always helps.”

What makes Thompson special, though — in this particular performance, and in general as an All-NBA-caliber two-way two-guard — is that getting on track offensively doesn’t diminish his desire to make his presence felt on the other end.

“Klay Thompson played 40 minutes with incredible defense,” said Golden State veteran Shaun Livingston. “People are going to look at the stats. I feel good for him because the ball is going in the hole for him. Thirty points tonight and he got his shot going.”

Defense was Thompson’s calling card through the first two games of this series, eliciting rave reviews as he limited Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving to 21.5 points a night on 40 percent shooting. Even so, Thompson entered Game 3 with modest goals in his matchup with Irving.

“Just got to throw different bodies at him, and if he scores, got to tip the cap,” Thompson said during the Warriors’ Wednesday afternoon shootaround. “I mean, he’s a great player, he’s gonna get his buckets. You just got to try to keep it under, hopefully, 30.”

Thompson and his teammates couldn’t manage that on Wednesday. Just as he did in last year’s Finals, Irving broke free in Game 3, exploding for 38 points on 16-for-29 shooting to give LeBron James the support he needed to keep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fight against the Warriors far longer than they’d managed in Games 1 or 2.

It was a brilliant display of shot-making authored by one of the NBA’s premier offensive artists, full of dazzling moves to create just enough space for Irving to get the shot away, often just over or around Thompson’s outstretched arm.

“I saw some space, started attacking early, getting in transition, off their misses,” Irving said after the game. “I got a few rebounds, got to push in transition, got to the free-throw line a little bit, just stayed aggressive the whole entire game. When they’re doing a great job of loading up on you, every iso, every time you come off pick-and-roll, you got to find other ways to still be effective.”

