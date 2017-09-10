Was Kirk Cousins' arm moving forward on game-changing fumble call?

The Washington Redskins probably will wonder if Week 1 might have turned out differently if officials had ruled Kirk Cousins‘ arm was going forward on a key fourth-quarter play.

Washington trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 22-17 late when Cousins dropped back to pass. Defensive end Brandon Graham got a great pass rush from Cousins’ right side and hit him just as Cousins was attempting to throw. The ball was knocked back, Fletcher Cox scooped it up and scored, practically ending the game.

The call was close, and the Redskins might believe it should have been an incomplete pass. It did seem the ball was coming loose and officials made the right call, but Cousins immediately got up signaling it should have been an incomplete pass. Either way, the fumble call stood.

The Eagles went on to win 30-17. Washington might not have been able to drive for the game-winning touchdown anyway, but the close call at the end made sure the Redskins would start 0-1.

Kirk Cousins thought his arm was going forward on a key fumble call against the Eagles. (AP) More

