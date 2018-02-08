Kingsburg hires former teammate McGuire as co-OC/RBs coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Clay McGuire is returning to Texas Tech as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the hiring of his former teammate Wednesday.

McGuire spent the past six seasons as offensive line coach at Washington State, after two seasons as running backs coach and special teams coordinator at East Carolina.

McGuire was a four-year letterwinner as a blocking back for the Red Raiders from 2001-04. Kingsbury's final two seasons as Tech's quarterback were 2001-02.

After his playing career, McGuire was a video intern at Tech in 2006. He became a graduate assistant in 2007, and was promoted to special teams coordinator midway through that season before becoming running backs coach in 2009.

---

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25