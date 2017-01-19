Kings' Rudy Gay suffers likely season-ending Achilles tear vs. Pacers

Rudy Gay was dealing on Wednesday night, getting to the rim and knocking down jumpers en route to 21 points on 13 shots to help the Sacramento Kings build a big lead over the visiting Indiana Pacers. But then, things went very, very wrong:

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Basketball contest now | Free NBA Yahoo Cup entry]

With just under 30 seconds left in the third quarter, and the Kings holding a 10-point edge over the Pacers, Sacramento guard Garrett Temple drove into the paint before kicking the ball out to Gay in the far corner. The veteran forward caught the pass and instantly began to drive the baseline — a move he’s made countless times in his basketball-playing life — but this time, something wasn’t right. Gay took one step and went right down, losing the ball.

As play moved to the other end of the court, Gay remained down, clearly in serious pain; when he turned onto his stomach, he slapped the floor in frustration. Gay needed to be helped off the court and back to the locker room by teammate Willie Cauley-Stein and team director of sports medicine Pete Youngman.

Given the non-contact nature of the fall and the fact that he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg, watchers instantly assumed the worst … and, soon after Gay’s exit, the Kings reported that our fears seemed to have been realized:

Preliminary evaluation by the Kings medical staff indicates Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles’ tendon in the third quarter of tonight’s game versus Indiana. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow will confirm the diagnosis.

A torn Achilles tendon is one of the most devastating injuries an athlete can suffer, as detailed by Dr. Steven M. Raikin for Sports Illustrated in 2015:

Once the tendon ruptures, it is usually never back to 100% again. Even in professional sports, 36% of NFL or NBA players sustaining an Achilles tendon rupture never return to pro sports, and those who do usually take about a year before they are playing competitively. Additionally, players who do return typically have a decrease in their power of about 50% and only play for an average of 3-4 more seasons.

There have been success stories. Dominique Wilkins famously made his way back from a 1992 Achilles tear to return to All-Star form. Wesley Matthews bounced back to return to prominence as a starting-caliber swingman for the Dallas Mavericks. Kobe Bryant only played six games following his eight-month Achilles rehab before suffering another injury, but did eventually return to play parts of two more seasons before retiring on his own terms.

Even so, an Achilles tear is terrifying, which is why several NBA players quickly took to Twitter to share their well wishes for the 30-year-old forward:

Prayers up for my bro @RudyGay8 ???????????????????????? — Quincy Acy (@QuincyAcy) January 19, 2017





Prayers up for Rudy Gay. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 19, 2017





@RudyGay8 not u too bro. Speedy recovery brother. Been battling since we was young boys. — BigDawg (@Roy_Meets_World) January 19, 2017





[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Gay hard started his 11th NBA season strong, averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.4 minutes per game through his first 22 appearances while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from the 3-point arc, and 84 percent from the foul line. But he suffered a right hip flexor strain during a Dec. 12 win over the Los Angeles Lakers that sidelined him for 10 of Sacramento’s next 11 games, and he’d been up-and-down in the half-dozen games since his return to the lineup on Jan. 6.

If Thursday’s MRI confirms that Gay did tear his Achilles tendon, his 2016-17 season will be over, and he will face a difficult decision come the summer. Gay holds a $14.3 million player option for next season, and made it very clear back in September that he planned to exercise that option and, in all likelihood, leave a team whose inner workings have left him confused and dismayed over the years, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical:

Forward Rudy Gay has informed Sacramento Kings management that he plans to use his 2017 player option to become an unrestricted free agent and considers himself unlikely to negotiate a new deal to return to the franchise, league sources told The Vertical.

Read More