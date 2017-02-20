Kings play-by-play man Grant Napear cheers the removal of 'dark cloud' DeMarcus Cousins

If anyone has a damaged hand on the pulse on what makes the Sacramento Kings click, or cluck, it’s longtime play by play broadcaster and sports talk radio host Grant Napear. The Kings went through two ownership groups, three sets of general managers and six coaches and an ungodly amount of teammates during DeMarcus Cousins’ 2010-through-2017 reign, but only one play-by-play guy slash sports talk radio host.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

And that play-by-play guy slash sports talk radio host is really, really glad to see DeMarcus Cousins out of Sacramento.

Napear, the Comcast SportsNet California and KTHK host, dove in on the DeMarcus trade just after it was announced on Sunday evening:

Trading DMC was an absolute no brainer! There has been a dark cloud over this franchise for years! That cloud is now gone! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017





The Kings were never going to win with Cousins. NEVER! This was a no brainer! I wish him well! I really do but it was time! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017





The Sacramento Kings just became a team again! Its time to move into the future! It's time to start winning! This gives them the best chance — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017





24,22,28,28,29,33 and 24 this season. That's the # of wins with Cousins! It was time to move into another direction! Period! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017





And here's maybe the most important thing. Most of Cousin's teammates the past 7 years hated playing with him! That is a fact! — Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) February 20, 2017





Napear has spent, oh, the last half a day or so defending his initial missives via his Twitter account. Such is life during the game-less days and nights that mark the NBA’s extended All-Star break.

For those that don’t settle in to watch Kings games locally, or Sacramento contests on League Pass, you might remember Grant Napear as one of two NBA announcers the broadcaster DeMarcus Cousins challenged following a game in 2013, after Napear said some unkind things about the then-Kings franchise player during his radio show:

Mike Prada at SB Nation relayed some thoughts Napear had last season, when the rudderless Kings were staring down yet another season of a dismayed Cousins as prime catch, with Lord Knows Who expecting to step in as the next Kings savior at coach:

“The Kings are gonna have another bad season this year, and in my opinion, he’s largely responsible for it. He’s largely responsible for it because his teammates just flatout get sick of it. They don’t want to deal with it. He sucks the air out of the locker room. Disrespectful to your superiors, disrespectful to authoritative figures, it’s flat-out wrong. Now, I don’t know about you, okay – I’ve seen six years of it, and I’ve seen enough, okay? But I’m not – I don’t make the decisions about this organization. I have a talk show, and I announce the games. Alright? These decisions are way above my head. That’s not what I do.

“What I am saying, though, is – does this community want to move into a brand new, iconic, phenomenal building with a clean slate, or do they want the slate muddied before they even walk into the door? Does anyone think that DMC is not going to be doing the same stuff next year? Why would we think that after six years of immature, disgraceful, embarrassing behavior, that just because we’re moving into a new building, that everything’s gonna be fine and dandy?

Former Memphis head coach Dave Joerger eventually filled the role of incoming coach, with George Karl thankfully out of the picture, and Cousins did play and play well (with some interruptions) with the Kings during the first four months of the newly established Golden 1 Center. For their troubles, Cousins and the Kings ran out to a 24-33 record during DeMarcus’ last year in Sacramento, somehow ranking just a game and a half behind the Denver Nuggets for the final spot in the Western Conference postseason bracket.

Grant Napear’s initial thoughts on the transaction allow us to remind ourselves of the inarguable truth behind All Things Boogie: Everyone is wrong, here. Everyone. Nobody is left here to sing the roulade. Only cluckers are on the call sheet.

Read More