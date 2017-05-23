Kim Kardashian Reacts To Manchester Arena Explosion

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian took to Twitter and Instagram after 22 people were killed and more than 50 were injured during an explosion at Manchester Arena. A nail bomb went off at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in England Monday.

Kardashian, 36, was heartbroken. “Up early and ready about what happened in Manchester. This is truly so senseless and heart breaking. My heart goes out to everyone involved,” she tweeted Tuesday. “I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids.” Her post was liked more than 52,000 times and shared nearly 10,000 times by her 52.4 million followers.

Next, she posted to Instagram. Kardashian shared a picture of herself with Grande and her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you _ pic.twitter.com/97XkIFz4m2 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2017

“I'm praying for everyone in Manchester,” she penned. “This is truly so senseless & heart breaking. I can't imagine the fear and agony these parents must be going through searching for their kids. Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose and have fun. It's so scary to not feel safe in this world. My heart goes out to @arianagrande I love you.”

Kardashian previously said she feared for her life when she was robbed at gunpoint in a Parisian hotel Oct. 3. She was handcuffed, gagged and locked in the bathroom. The thieves stole an estimated $11 million in jewels, but Kardashian was happy to walk away with her life. For a short time, Kardashian became a recluse, but in past months started to open herself up to the public again.

As for Grande, she will reportedly continue to perform, even though rumors swirled she was canceling the remainder of her Dangerous Woman Tour. “As of right now, the tour is not canceled,” an insider told Entertainment Weekly Tuesday. “Right now, the focus is on the victims and grieving for them. We’re not focused on the tour.”

Even though Grande was not injured in the attack, “she’s just absolutely beside herself,” the source said.

The pint-sized diva took to Twitter to address her fans. “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry,” she tweeted. “i don't have words.” The message garnered nearly 2 million likes from her 45.9 million followers.

She was slated to perform at London’s O2 arena on Thursday and Friday, but the venue was unable to give an update about whether Grande would perform.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding today,” a statement on their official Facebook page reads. “We appreciate that you may be waiting for an update as to whether the show will go ahead on Thursday and Friday at The O2. We are in regular contact with the promoters of Ariana Grande’s tour and promise that as soon as we have information we will share it with you.”

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack. The bomber was identified as Salman Abedi.

