Kid who got bat from dad in viral video hits homer with bat to his dad

Braheim Fowler not only hit a home run, but made sure it went right to his dad. (Screen shot via YouTube/Devon Fowler)

OK, this one is straight out of a movie. Remember that popular video floating around last July featuring a young boy receiving a baseball bat as a surprise gift from his dad? Somehow, that story got even better.

In that video, Devon Fowler told his son, Braheim, he wanted “to see some home runs.” He got his wish … and a little more … during one of Braheim’s recent games.

Yep, that just happened. Braheim not only hit a home run with the bat his dad gave him a year ago, but his father actually caught the ball. Unbelievable.

The whole thing is great, from the actual hit to the dad’s reaction. He’s so happy and surprised that he can’t stop cheering for Braheim. It’s also pretty awesome that, despite the camera being far away, you can tell it’s the exact same bat Braheim received in the video. The green barrel is impossible to miss.

It’s a genuine sports moment, and we are definitely not crying. It’s just dusty in here.

That’s two incredible videos from the same father and son in two straight years. We have no idea what the third act of their Hollywood script will include, but we’re on the edge of our seats after the first two.

