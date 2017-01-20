Kicks Fix: Stephen Curry honors President Obama with special shoes

As President Barack Obama’s term in office comes to a close, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been honoring his friendship with the 44th president. He describes the relationship as “surreal,” noting that his interactions with Obama have been surprisingly normal, lighthearted and genuine.

During golf trips to Martha’s Vineyard in the offseason or low-intensity games of Connect Four at the White House, the two have enjoyed getting to know each other and their families over the course of Obama’s two terms. “It still doesn’t make any sense,” Curry told The Vertical after their first golf trip.

Former President Barack Obama with Warriors star Stephen Curry. (Official White House Photo/Pete Souza) More

To honor Obama, Curry and his team of designers at Under Armour worked for months early last fall to create two special versions of the Curry 3 sneakers. The shoes, which won’t be released to the public and were made just for Curry and Obama, feature a host of details specific to the former president. While Obama said recently that he no longer plays pickup basketball, Curry gave him a low-top casual version and a mid-cut pair should he feel the urge to play once again.

The presidential seal, which adorned the lectern from which he would address the nation, is stamped on the tongue of each shoe. A year ago, Curry got to stand just behind Obama as he congratulated the Warriors on their 2015 NBA championship during the team’s ceremonial White House visit.

The tongue of the special Curry 3 mid. (Nick DePaula/The Vertical) More

In addition to the seal icon, the commemorative navy, white and red Curry 3s also feature Obama’s flowing signature along the bottom of each shoe, seen underneath clear red rubber. The carbon fiber support pieces on the heel and outsole of the shoe each feature extra detailing as well, with “BACK2BACK” text honoring Obama’s two-term presidency on the bottom, and a subtle star pattern incorporated into the side support pieces inspired by the nation’s flag. Several metallic gold accents can also be found along the shoe, woven into the mesh upper, on the laces and on the stitched No. 44 on the inside of the tongue.

Curry debuted the presidential shoes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, when the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 126-91. He scored 20 points and dished 11 assists in the commemorative kicks.

The bottom of the special Curry 3. (Nick DePaula/The Vertical) More

Read More