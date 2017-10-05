Kickoff moved up for Tulsa at Tulane as weather approaches

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The American Athletic Conference says the start of Tulsa's game at Tulane has been moved up four hours because of tropical weather forecast to hit the Gulf Coast on Sunday morning.

The game Saturday initially was scheduled for 3 p.m. Central time, and now is set for 11 a.m.

The league says the move has been made because of the projected track of Tropical Storm Nate, which on Thursday was over Central America and could become a hurricane as it moves north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasts project the storm making landfall in the United States somewhere between the central Louisiana coast and western Alabama near Mobile.

---

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25