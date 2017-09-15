Key to cracking China for NFL: Timing must be perfect

Sitting in a hotel room in California this preseason, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones leaned back in contemplation and chewed away on a corner of his eyeglasses. There was a discussion in the room about Jones’ celebrated business acumen when the conversation turned to the NFL’s steady press into foreign markets. That’s when the conversation hit a wall, leaving Jones silently pondering one of the league’s trickiest initiatives.

How in the world would the NFL crack open China?

“I don’t have a good answer on China,” Jones said. “It’s daunting.”

Some eyebrows in the room raised up. It’s not often that Jones stares down a business opportunity and calls it “daunting.” But that’s what China remains for the NFL: tantalizing and most certainly challenging. Indeed, figuring out the China promotional conundrum could be one of the trickiest hurdles the league has faced. Certainly far tougher than any of the current games being played in the NFL’s International Series, which opens on Sept. 24 when the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars meet in London, a game that will be streamed live on Yahoo Sports.

Jones will tell you he is thrilled about that game, along with the four accompanying it in London and Mexico City. And why not? The NFL is breezing along in those international regions, reaching both profitability and perhaps even long-term sustainability. But China? Well, even Jerry World appears to have its limits, for now, anyway.

“I envy the ability of Manchester United and those teams to have those fans in China, and the kind of interest they have there,” Jones said. “I envy it enough to always be willing to go to China. I’d be willing to take trips. I’d be willing to noodle in it. I’d be willing to do a lot of things because of what it can do for our game.”

That’s what China is about for the NFL right now. Planting the NFL shield there, among a population of nearly 1.4 billion potential fans and customers. That will make league owners chase the dream. And they are. But there is something that has gotten lost in the sauce when it comes to the NFL’s plans for the Chinese market. The majority of headlines in recent years have been devoted to when the NFL will put a regular-season game in China, and where it might be played. But Jones and those who are continuously shaping the league’s China Plan reveal a strategy that has become crystal clear: The league isn’t just trying to play a game in China – it’s trying to figure out how to plant American football in the culture permanently.

“We don’t want to hold a game just to hold a game,” said Richard Young, who has been the NFL’s managing director of China since 2010. “That’s not the goal. The goal – and I think this is the thing that I think gets misunderstood, both in the media and by people in general – it’s got to be part of a long-term plan.”

So what is that long-term plan? First and foremost, the NFL wants to present a game in China when the moment is “ripe.” And there are different indicators of when that will be.

The NFL cut a three-year live streaming rights deal with Chinese multimedia behemoth Tencent in August. The hope is that having a such a massive corporate partner invested in the NFL’s effort – who can package and promote the sport into every nook and cranny of the country in an assortment of mediums – will take the NFL to the next level of consciousness and profile in the Chinese market.

Next, the league wants its regular-season game to be played with a specific trailing plan in place. In layman’s terms, the league wants to arrive and leave with the kind of gravitas that promotes and grows the playing of the sport in the country locally. While it’s not a perfect comparison, it might be drawn along the lines of baseball’s continued blossoming in Japan during the 1920s and 1930s, aided in 1934 by a barnstorming tour of the country by a traveling team of Major League Baseball All-Stars.

