Kevin Sumlin leads college football's coaches on the hot seat

Hot Seat Weekend(s) is here, right off the bat, for an SEC whose claim to conference superiority has slipped due to a wave of still unproven head coaches.

It wasn’t long ago that the SEC had the finest collection of coaches in America. That included four who had won national titles (Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Les Miles and Steve Spurrier) plus a slew of proven winners and talented up-and-comers such as Mark Richt, Dan Mullen, Bobby Petrino, Hugh Freeze, Gary Pinkel, James Franklin and others.

Not coincidentally, top to bottom dominance (not merely eight consecutive national titles) followed.

Now they have Saban at Alabama and Mullen at Mississippi State and … well … this weekend (and the following) may go a long way in determining if that list can even be extended.

The biggest match-up is Alabama playing Florida State in Atlanta, but Nick Saban is Nick Saban no matter what happens there.

The questions are everywhere else. One game doesn’t define a season, or a program, but some critical victories and everything looks on the upswing. Not just this season, but in establishing credibility and hope with fans and recruits.

Some big losses, and the specter of pink slips could loom over some campuses (Texas A&M, Tennessee), a sense of dread that things aren’t going to get appreciably better in others.

It’s not easy to recall such an opening season stretch for so many programs. So here are the important matchups. (It goes without saying a major upset of anyone by a Sun Belt-esque team would be a disaster.)

Texas A&M has stagnated under Kevin Sumlin, going 8-5 in each of the last three seasons.

Texas A&M at UCLA

It wasn’t long ago that Kevin Sumlin (and Johnny Manziel) appeared to be building a powerhouse. Three 8-win seasons later, the Aggies have incredible facilities, budgets and recruiting classes, but not much else to show for it.

“Coach knows he has to win and he has to win this year,” athletic director Scott Woodward said this summer on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” officially putting Sumlin on notice. The game is in California and potential No. 1 draft pick Josh Rosen is the Bruins QB. UCLA won just four times a year ago, though.

Win and the Aggies might be onto something. They certainly have the talent.

Lose and the pressure on Sumlin is immense. Schools don’t wait for entire season’s to play out anymore before making moves, especially when Chip Kelly is a free agent waiting around to be courted.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

You can’t turn the corner in Knoxville without hearing some variation of “Butch can’t win the East.” For Butch Jones, anything less will be a disappointment. The recruiting has been strong – the junior and senior classes both ranked top five nationally on signing day, per Rivals.com

Can he win though? Can he turn the corner past 9-4? Georgia Tech can make anyone look like a fool. The game is primetime Monday night. Everyone will be watching. It’s a brilliant opportunity for the Vols to show America this is a new day … or bitterly disappoint and suggest a ceiling has been hit under Jones.

South Carolina vs. N.C. State (Charlotte)

Steve Spurrier delivered three consecutive 11-victory seasons before fading a couple years back. Will Muschamp arrived after getting fired by Florida and went 6-7 in his first season. The program looks like it might be returning to its historic mean (good but never great), all while archrival Clemson is up the road winning a national championship and captivating the region.

Muschamp’s job doesn’t rely on this game, but with a rebuilt offense, N.C. State is beatable. This would be a very, very good win for the Gamecocks, a statement of momentum. A loss would be a statement, too, and not one that bodes well for the long term, as Dabo Swinney extends his considerable shadow from up there in the mountains.

