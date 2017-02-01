Kevin Sumlin hoping another monster recruiting haul will quell Texas A&M's late-season meltdowns

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Atop the Texas A&M football to-do list Tuesday was to make certain the program’s two fax machines still worked. As far as anyone could tell, they hadn’t been used since last National Signing Day.

Kevin Sumlin took a second to consider the absurdity of the fax machine remaining as the recruiting communication machine of choice and broke into a laugh.

“A fax?” he said with a shake of his head. Joke or not, a test was run. “You have to make sure they still work,” the A&M coach said. Everything checked out. It’s full-steam ahead.

The Aggies are expected on Wednesday to wrap up a 26- or 27-player class – at least 14 of them ranking as either four- or five-star prospects per Rivals.com. That’s a fine haul, one that projects among the top 10 nationally and the best in the ultra-competitive state of Texas. It’ll be the fourth time in five years A&M has achieved that local honor.

Sumlin brushes off stuff like that because he eschews the star-ranking system or any system that isn’t based on A&M’s own elaborate evaluations. Fair enough, but with a new coach at Texas and a new coach at Baylor and a new coach at Houston and the same old ones at TCU and Tech and elsewhere, the returning coach here is still attracting notable amounts of talent.

It is also a bit of a firewall for a program that has been good but not good enough over the last few years – peeling off three consecutive eight-win seasons. “We haven’t been great but we haven’t been terrible,” Sumlin said.

The shine of the 11-2, Johnny Manziel-led 2012 season, the school’s first in the SEC, is gone. Now everything is a bit more workmanlike. Yet any thought that A&M was slipping can be put away on Wednesday. No one was able to break up the class as most of the players were committed long ago.

“I think recruiting has changed a little bit as people have attacked us,” Sumlin said. “I think what has happened in the last month, people have come after us because they are probably at new places and we had so many guys committed they tried to pry them loose.

“I don’t know [what gets said about us],” Sumlin continued. “Well, I know, but I’ll be honest with you, we talk about ourselves more than we talk about anyone else. It’s all right. That’s part of it. When you’ve been here and other people have gone through two or three coaches, that’s going to happen.”

Translation, A&M isn’t scared of anyone coming at the program. None of this is personal, it’s just business. He and Tom Herman, the new coach at Texas, are friends. They both used to coach at the University of Houston and just last year staged a satellite camp together. That’s likely over for good, but that’s OK, too.

“Our fans and everybody is waiting to see what happens,” Sumlin said. “It happened. We’ve got 26 commitments that we’ve had [most of them] for the better part of five months. We’re full. We’ve got 26 guys, nine of which are already here, high school guys [who enrolled at the mid-semester]. That’s the drama. The drama has been holding onto them.

“… Where we are, we are recruiting against everybody. Everybody is in Texas. And we’re outside the state, too. We’re right smack dab in the middle of everything. The Pac-12 is in here, everybody is playing games here [neutral sites usually in Houston and Arlington]. So we’ve got the SEC, we’ve got the Big Ten, guys sign all over the place.

“There are just so many players, so many high schools and so many good coaches, you have to come here.”

A&M has always believed that if it got its share, it would be nationally competitive. In Sumlin’s first season they were, most notably in knocking off Alabama in Tuscaloosa as Manziel went on to win the Heisman Trophy. Since then there have been big wins and big talent (likely No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett, for instance), but not the full seasons that Sumlin covets.

